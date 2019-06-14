USD/CAD Analysis - page 48

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If it reaches 1.3250 i'll probably be looking to sell short.
 

USD/CAD made amazing rally last week and closed above 1.32, the fresh new one year high. The sentiment remains bullish and next  target comes at 1.3260.

 
The pair is showing strong upward momentum and expect bulls to test 1.33 level.
 
1.3050 seems like a good buying opportunity.
 
The pair marked huge drop today, but strong support is lying at 1.3065.
 
Neutral at the moment, but i think it's looking bullish.
 
The pair eased from the 61.8% Fibo of June-July decline but strong support is offered by the 38.2% level at 1.3186.
 

i ever lose,that is needed,and great

usdcad,daily

 
mtllc:
The pair extends recovery, supported by weak Canadian data. 1.2731 i next bullish target. 
 
1805457:

not agree;bullish is history,

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