USD/CAD Analysis - page 48
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USD/CAD made amazing rally last week and closed above 1.32, the fresh new one year high. The sentiment remains bullish and next target comes at 1.3260.
i ever lose,that is needed,and great
The pair extends recovery, supported by weak Canadian data. 1.2731 i next bullish target.
not agree;bullish is history,