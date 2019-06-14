USD/CAD Analysis - page 62
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Very good V shaped reversal on the USDCAD, daily chart. The pair accelerates its bullish momentum above the 1.3300 level and reaches the 1.3387 level which is currently acting as resistance. The USDCAD had already formed a double top pattern in the past around the 1.3387 zone. Therefore, the price of the USDCAD may try to bounce to the downside from the 1.3387 level.