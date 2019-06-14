USD/CAD Analysis - page 62

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USD/CAD formed a double top at 1.3320 and it will likely bounce off from that resistance level to continue moving to the downside.
 
1.3390 seems to me like a good short entry.
 
USD/CAD dropped to 1.3270 and it may break out below that level. If it does next target is likely at 1.3200.
 
The pair is still consolidating sideways around 1.3250, the question is whether or when it will break out below that support.
 
It's getting closer to the resistance level at 1.3390. Possibly, bears will try to bring it down. 
 
USD/CAD continues consolidating sideways, next target is likely at 1.3330.
 

Very good V shaped reversal on the USDCAD, daily chart. The pair accelerates its bullish momentum above the 1.3300 level and reaches the 1.3387 level which is currently acting as resistance. The USDCAD had already formed a double top pattern in the past around the 1.3387 zone. Therefore, the price of the USDCAD may try to bounce to the downside from the 1.3387 level.

USDCAD - daily

 
The USDCAD is apparently leaving a false breakout above the 1.3387 resistenca level and it could try to retrace to the 1.3300 zone. To the upside, the 1.3500 level could act as resistance.
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