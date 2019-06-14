USD/CAD Analysis - page 46

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hi,, how do i activate my live account???
 
I'm looking to go long at about 1.25-1.2450.
 
Tomorrow's Core CPI will have an impact on the pair. I'm bearish on the Cad.
 

Movement up began. You can put BUY positions.

USDCAD

 
The pair extends recovery, supported by weak Canadian data. 1.2731 i next bullish target. 
 
The pair is now at the 50SMA, strong support is seen at 1.31.
 

Breaking of 1.2868 would lead the pair towards 1.2927 and finally at 1.2946. 

 
USDCAD had a good week of upward move, i think next one would be a continuation of consolidation.
 

USD/CAD rejected the 1.30 handle and retreated to 1.2950. First support area is provided by 50% Fibo at 1.2930. Trump’s speech is ahead, so let’s see how the pair develops.

 
The pair dropped below 1.2780 and is showing weakness for further decline.
1...394041424344454647484950515253...62
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