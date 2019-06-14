USD/CAD Analysis - page 46
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Movement up began. You can put BUY positions.
Breaking of 1.2868 would lead the pair towards 1.2927 and finally at 1.2946.
USD/CAD rejected the 1.30 handle and retreated to 1.2950. First support area is provided by 50% Fibo at 1.2930. Trump’s speech is ahead, so let’s see how the pair develops.