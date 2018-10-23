Digital ACSTrend - page 43
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Better to use some other HP filter for that
Better to use some other HP filter for that
Would it still repaint?
Would it still repaint?
Yes, All Hodrick/Prescott filters are non-causal (they recalculate/repaint)
Yes, All Hodrick/Prescott filters are non-causal (they recalculate/repaint)
OK. Thanks
Digital Filters' Trading Systems
The beginning
3.1 T3 Digitals indicators are on this post. These are using t3 smoothing, they are mtf, and have alerts, 1 has arrows, if you prefer no smoothing just turn t3 period to 1 or zero.
3.2. T3 Dtm indicator is on this post. This is t3 dtm actually stlm and ftlm together they have mtf with alerts on slope change.
After
1.1. T3Digital_Martingale EA (for MT4) is on this post and the trading results with the settings uploaded on this post. It is the first version of Digital Martingale: this EA is using some of the indicators posted a couple weeks ago, with the exception of normalized t3 rbci. The rbci was optimized so it being used in this Ea as a long term trend watcher, but it seems to work equally as well in hourly timeframe. This Ea version is using Satl,Fatl,Stlm, and the before mentioned rbci all indicators you have the ability to change timeframes as desired.
The Articles
CodeBase
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Updated version compatible with new metatrader : moving_minmax_shifted_mtf_nmc.mq4
Hello Mladen, thank you for your work! Is the new version of the indicator displayed incorrectly ?