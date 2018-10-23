Digital ACSTrend - page 43

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I know that it repaints, but can it be made a bit more efficient?

Better to use some other HP filter for that

 
mladen:
Better to use some other HP filter for that

Would it still repaint?

 
on my own:
Would it still repaint?

Yes, All Hodrick/Prescott filters are non-causal (they recalculate/repaint)

 
mladen:
Yes, All Hodrick/Prescott filters are non-causal (they recalculate/repaint)

OK. Thanks

 
so this forum was interesting ... too much idea , too much to learn
 

Digital Filters' Trading Systems


The beginning

  1. Generator of filter's indicator for MT4 thread.
  2. Digital Filters (basic explanation) thread.
  3. (Digital) Filters indicators thread
    3.1 T3 Digitals indicators are on this post. These are using t3 smoothing, they are mtf, and have alerts, 1 has arrows, if you prefer no smoothing just turn t3 period to 1 or zero.
    3.2. T3 Dtm indicator is on this post. This is t3 dtm actually stlm and ftlm together they have mtf with alerts on slope change.
  4. Template with indicators - the post.
  5. Digital ASCTrend thread (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).

After

  1. Trading Strategies Based On Digital Filters thread.
    1.1. T3Digital_Martingale EA (for MT4) is on this post and the trading results with the settings uploaded on this post. It is the first version of Digital Martingale: this EA is using some of the indicators posted a couple weeks ago, with the exception of normalized t3 rbci. The rbci was optimized so it being used in this Ea as a long term trend watcher, but it seems to work equally as well in hourly timeframe. This Ea version is using Satl,Fatl,Stlm, and the before mentioned rbci all indicators you have the ability to change timeframes as desired.

The Articles 

  1. Practical Implementation of Digital Filters in MQL5 for Beginners 
  2. Creating Non-Lagging Digital Filters

CodeBase

  1. The Moving Average Indicator, based on the Quasi-Digital Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  2. Digital PCCI filter - indicator for MetaTrader 4
  3. Universal digital filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  4. FTLM-STLM - indicator for MetaTrader 5  
  5. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5  
  6. JSatl - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  7. JFATL - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  8. FATL - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  9. RBCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  10. for more tools - use search.

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Mladen Rakic:

Updated version compatible with new metatrader : moving_minmax_shifted_mtf_nmc.mq4

Hello Mladen, thank you for your work! Is the new version of the indicator displayed incorrectly ?





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