Open/Buy when price cross ema
Hello
Im just starting with EA and im looking simplest -like I think- way.
I need EA which have one simple condition:
To Buy: candlestick open above EMA
To Sell: candlestick open below EMA
No need SL, TP, TP, BE- but if that were is no problem. Exit position is opposite order.
Im looking, but all EA based on EMA cross and it not this same.I attached Print screen to better understanding
Giugiaro,
You will need to understand that the chart that you are looking at is based on historical data; hence, your EMA indicators will always show it to be profitable. In real time trading, the candle will fluctuate and your EMA lines will change with the price moment. You will need to set your EMA indicator to open price in order to see the true chart.
Once you have done that, go back and capture about 30 charts based on the method that you just discovered. Trading is not as easy as what your forex instructors told you. The buy and sell signals do not come from moving averages but from trend lines. I spent 2 years looking at indicators and they do not work. I don't want you to make the same mistake that I made.
Giugiaro,
You will need to understand that the chart that you are looking at is based on historical data; hence, your EMA indicators will always show it to be profitable. In real time trading, the candle will fluctuate and your EMA lines will change with the price moment. You will need to set your EMA indicator to open price in order to see the true chart.Once you have done that, go back and capture about 30 charts based on the method that you just discovered. Trading is not as easy as what your forex instructors told you. The buy and sell signals do not come from moving averages but from trend lines. I spent 2 years looking at indicators and they do not work. I don't want you to make the same mistake that I made.
I understand how EMA works, I’m not new in forex. I know that price change In real time and EMA change to, but most every indicators based – more or less- in moving average. I trade manually in this way but don’t have possibility to sit at the computer still. I realize that is not perfect method to trade but is simply. Like every EA this system generated good and bad signals. Effectiveness this system depend from TF and MA period and style, just need find best settings. I try modifiy several ema cross EA, which find in network, but always was a movement from that use fast MA (even when ma period is 2 there was a movement). Attachement above was some example, not my trading system, to show that I agree with loss.
I do not belive that nobody never write this EA, so I ask maybe somebody have something or know where I can find it
Hello
Im just starting with EA and im looking simplest -like I think- way.
I need EA which have one simple condition:
To Buy: candlestick open above EMA
To Sell: candlestick open below EMA
No need SL, TP, TP, BE- but if that were is no problem. Exit position is opposite order.
Im looking, but all EA based on EMA cross and it not this same.I attached Print screen to better understanding
[lang=id]I also find it on the internet. I found it here, but this is not EA. maybe someday you can get it, please let me know.[/lang]
Hello
Im just starting with EA and im looking simplest -like I think- way.
I need EA which have one simple condition:
To Buy: candlestick open above EMA
To Sell: candlestick open below EMA
No need SL, TP, TP, BE- but if that were is no problem. Exit position is opposite order.
Im looking, but all EA based on EMA cross and it not this same.
I attached Print screen to better understanding
Hi..It's so old post but did you find any EA based on what you are looking for. I am also looking for similar EA.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.26 12:46
This is price crossing MA indicator (in histogram)
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MA Color Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Simple iMA EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
This is 'price crossing MA EA'
Strategy at the price intersection of the iMA indicator (Moving Average, MA). Checking the signal only at the moment of birth of a new bar (achieved by setting ' Search signals, in seconds ' to a value less than '10' ). There is always one position in the market (achieved by setting ' Only one positions ' to ' true '). When a signal is received, the opposite position is closed (achieved by setting ' Close opposite ' to ' true ').
MA Color N Bars and Arrow - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2020.01.07 15:15
Many users asked for the price-crossing EMA(or SMA/MA/etc) EA so one EA was created today for Metatrader 5
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iMA price crossing - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Hello
Im just starting with EA and im looking simplest -like I think- way.
I need EA which have one simple condition:
To Buy: candlestick open above EMA
To Sell: candlestick open below EMA
No need SL, TP, TP, BE- but if that were is no problem. Exit position is opposite order.
Im looking, but all EA based on EMA cross and it not this same.
I attached Print screen to better understanding