EMA with alert? - page 4

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Hi romotly007,

I moved your post to this thread where you will find some indicator made by cja

Some more (not same with similar):

Price above or below MA indicator

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173235/page26

 

How can I download the indicator? Do I need certain point before I can download?

 
mike-forex:
How can I download the indicator? Do I need certain point before I can download?

You do not need any points to download from public section. Just click on the indicator links and you will start the download

 

Hello all : ) can somebody create a push notfication for the ma-price-alert for the metatrader 4 app?

 
feviel1982:
Hello all : ) can somebody create a push notfication for the ma-price-alert for the metatrader 4 app?

feviel1982

Here you go : ma-price-alert__push.mq4

Files:
ma-price-alert__push.mq4  4 kb
 

Wow this works really great. I have test it for hours but i have no idea from codying. Thanks a lot for this work mladen : )

 

Can anyone add to the MA-Price-Alert + push.mq4 indikator a RSI.Thats only send a Signal when the bars close and the RSI under 50 or over 50? Only when its easy. Bye

 

Or does anyone know if there is any indicator is already so?

 
mladen:

feviel1982

Here you go :

ATTENTION: Video should be reuploaded
ma-price-alert__push.mq4

Hello Mr mladen..sorry to ask you here regarding EMA crossover alert..I find this 

ATTENTION: Video should be reuploaded
ma-price-alert__push.mq4 indi is almost what i'm looking for but I just want to make its looks only arrow up/down when the 2 EMA's are crossed..I want to add 'shift' element in the code but I don't know to do it right..

 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                       EMA-Crossover_Signal.mq4 |

//|         Copyright © 2005, Jason Robinson (jnrtrading)   |

//|                   http://www.jnrtading.co.uk                     |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


/*

  +------------------------------------------------------------------+

  | Allows you to enter two ema periods and it will then show you at |

  | Which point they crossed over. It is more usful on the shorter   |

  | periods that get obscured by the bars / candlesticks and when    |

  | the zoom level is out. Also allows you then to remove the emas   |

  | from the chart. (emas are initially set at 5 and 6)              |

  +------------------------------------------------------------------+

*/   

#property copyright "Copyright © 2005, Jason Robinson (jnrtrading)"

#property link      "http://www.jnrtrading.co.uk"


#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_color1 Green

#property indicator_color2 Red


double CrossUp[];

double CrossDown[];

double TestLine[];

extern int FasterEMA = 5; Shift = 0          -------->       I only want to add the 'shift' function in the code, that's all I need Sir.

extern int SlowerEMA = 5; Shift = 1

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int init()

  {

//---- indicators

   IndicatorBuffers(3);

   SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_ARROW, 0, 2); //EMPTY);

   SetIndexArrow(0, 233);

   SetIndexBuffer(0, CrossUp);

   SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_ARROW, 0, 2); //EMPTY);

   SetIndexArrow(1, 234);

   SetIndexBuffer(1, CrossDown);

   SetIndexBuffer(2, TestLine);

//----

   return(0);

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int deinit()

  {

//---- 


//----

   return(0);

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int start() {

   int limit, i, counter;

   double fasterEMAnow, slowerEMAnow, fasterEMAprevious, slowerEMAprevious, fasterEMAafter, slowerEMAafter;

   double Range, AvgRange;

   int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();

//---- check for possible errors

   if(counted_bars<0) return(-1);

//---- last counted bar will be recounted

   if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;


   limit=Bars-counted_bars;

   

   for(i = 0; i <= limit; i++) {

   

      counter=i;

      Range=0;

      AvgRange=0;

      for (counter=i ;counter<=i+9;counter++)

      {

         AvgRange=AvgRange+MathAbs(High[counter]-Low[counter]);

      }

      Range=AvgRange/10;

       

      fasterEMAnow = iMA(NULL, 0, FasterEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i);

      fasterEMAprevious = iMA(NULL, 0, FasterEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i+1);

      fasterEMAafter = iMA(NULL, 0, FasterEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i-1);


      slowerEMAnow = iMA(NULL, 0, SlowerEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i);

      slowerEMAprevious = iMA(NULL, 0, SlowerEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i+1);

      slowerEMAafter = iMA(NULL, 0, SlowerEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i-1);

      

      if ((fasterEMAnow > slowerEMAnow) && (fasterEMAprevious < slowerEMAprevious) && (fasterEMAafter > slowerEMAafter)) {

         CrossUp[i] = Low[i] - Range*1.5;

      }

      else if ((fasterEMAnow < slowerEMAnow) && (fasterEMAprevious > slowerEMAprevious) && (fasterEMAafter < slowerEMAafter)) {

         CrossDown[i] = High[i] + Range*1.5;

      }

   }

   return(0);

}

Files:
ema-crossover_signal.mq4  4 kb
 

This is price crossing MA indicator (in histogram)

----------------

MA Color Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Add an additional condition to the iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator - display as the 'Moving Average' indicator is located relative to the bar's closing price (Close price). To visualize the additional condition, it was decided to apply the DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM style - the histogram itself shows the value of the 'Moving Average' indicator , and the color of the histogram shows the position of the indicator relative to the bar price.
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