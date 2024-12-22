EMA with alert? - page 4
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Hi romotly007,
I moved your post to this thread where you will find some indicator made by cja
Some more (not same with similar):
Price above or below MA indicator
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173235/page26
How can I download the indicator? Do I need certain point before I can download?
How can I download the indicator? Do I need certain point before I can download?
You do not need any points to download from public section. Just click on the indicator links and you will start the download
Hello all : ) can somebody create a push notfication for the ma-price-alert for the metatrader 4 app?
Hello all : ) can somebody create a push notfication for the ma-price-alert for the metatrader 4 app?
feviel1982
Here you go : ma-price-alert__push.mq4
Wow this works really great. I have test it for hours but i have no idea from codying. Thanks a lot for this work mladen : )
Can anyone add to the MA-Price-Alert + push.mq4 indikator a RSI.Thats only send a Signal when the bars close and the RSI under 50 or over 50? Only when its easy. Bye
Or does anyone know if there is any indicator is already so?
feviel1982
Here you go :
Hello Mr mladen..sorry to ask you here regarding EMA crossover alert..I find this
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| EMA-Crossover_Signal.mq4 |
//| Copyright © 2005, Jason Robinson (jnrtrading) |
//| http://www.jnrtading.co.uk |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
/*
+------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Allows you to enter two ema periods and it will then show you at |
| Which point they crossed over. It is more usful on the shorter |
| periods that get obscured by the bars / candlesticks and when |
| the zoom level is out. Also allows you then to remove the emas |
| from the chart. (emas are initially set at 5 and 6) |
+------------------------------------------------------------------+
*/
#property copyright "Copyright © 2005, Jason Robinson (jnrtrading)"
#property link "http://www.jnrtrading.co.uk"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_color1 Green
#property indicator_color2 Red
double CrossUp[];
double CrossDown[];
double TestLine[];
extern int FasterEMA = 5; Shift = 0 --------> I only want to add the 'shift' function in the code, that's all I need Sir.
extern int SlowerEMA = 5; Shift = 1
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
{
//---- indicators
IndicatorBuffers(3);
SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_ARROW, 0, 2); //EMPTY);
SetIndexArrow(0, 233);
SetIndexBuffer(0, CrossUp);
SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_ARROW, 0, 2); //EMPTY);
SetIndexArrow(1, 234);
SetIndexBuffer(1, CrossDown);
SetIndexBuffer(2, TestLine);
//----
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
{
//----
//----
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start() {
int limit, i, counter;
double fasterEMAnow, slowerEMAnow, fasterEMAprevious, slowerEMAprevious, fasterEMAafter, slowerEMAafter;
double Range, AvgRange;
int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
//---- check for possible errors
if(counted_bars<0) return(-1);
//---- last counted bar will be recounted
if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
limit=Bars-counted_bars;
for(i = 0; i <= limit; i++) {
counter=i;
Range=0;
AvgRange=0;
for (counter=i ;counter<=i+9;counter++)
{
AvgRange=AvgRange+MathAbs(High[counter]-Low[counter]);
}
Range=AvgRange/10;
fasterEMAnow = iMA(NULL, 0, FasterEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i);
fasterEMAprevious = iMA(NULL, 0, FasterEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i+1);
fasterEMAafter = iMA(NULL, 0, FasterEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i-1);
slowerEMAnow = iMA(NULL, 0, SlowerEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i);
slowerEMAprevious = iMA(NULL, 0, SlowerEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i+1);
slowerEMAafter = iMA(NULL, 0, SlowerEMA, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i-1);
if ((fasterEMAnow > slowerEMAnow) && (fasterEMAprevious < slowerEMAprevious) && (fasterEMAafter > slowerEMAafter)) {
CrossUp[i] = Low[i] - Range*1.5;
}
else if ((fasterEMAnow < slowerEMAnow) && (fasterEMAprevious > slowerEMAprevious) && (fasterEMAafter < slowerEMAafter)) {
CrossDown[i] = High[i] + Range*1.5;
}
}
return(0);
}
This is price crossing MA indicator (in histogram)
----------------
MA Color Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5