Indicator buffer value for an arrow

New comment
 

I have found a divergence indicator which i would like to code into an EA, which buys when a green arrow appears and sells when a red arrow appears. The arrows both have buffer numbers, but when i run a simple EA that prints the buffer values at each candle, the value is always 2147483647.0 whether an arrow is placed on the current candle or not. Could someone please help me, i just need the EA to be able to enter a trade when the arrow appears.
I have attached the indicator and also a screenshot. 


Files:
FX5_Divergence_V2.1.mq4  12 kb
 
samsgtw:

I have found a divergence indicator which i would like to code into an EA, which buys when a green arrow appears and sells when a red arrow appears. The arrows both have buffer numbers, but when i run a simple EA that prints the buffer values at each candle, the value is always 2147483647.0 whether an arrow is placed on the current candle or not. Could someone please help me, i just need the EA to be able to enter a trade when the arrow appears.
I have attached the indicator and also a screenshot. 


https://www.mql5.com/en/job

The people who work in the freelance section are precisely dedicated to doing what you want them to do to you
 
samsgtw: the value is always 2147483647.0 whether an arrow is placed on the current candle or not.

Then they are arrow objects.

 
William Roeder #:

Then they are arrow objects.

when i look on objects list there is no arrows shown

 
samsgtw #:when i look on objects list there is no arrows shown

List All?

 
samsgtw:

I have found a divergence indicator which i would like to code into an EA, which buys when a green arrow appears and sells when a red arrow appears. The arrows both have buffer numbers, but when i run a simple EA that prints the buffer values at each candle, the value is always 2147483647.0 whether an arrow is placed on the current candle or not. Could someone please help me, i just need the EA to be able to enter a trade when the arrow appears.
I have attached the indicator and also a screenshot. 


exp:

if (bullishDivergence[0]>0 && bullishDivergence[0]!=2147483647) Alert("SELL");
 

See, There is no arrows in the objects list, even though they are in the indicator window, so how can i get my EA to identify when an arrow appears?



New comment