Market Profile - page 18

New comment
 
Rohness, thanks for posting the updated ay-MarketProfileDWM Market Profile indicator. It usually works without a problem except for today on the EURNZD and the NZDCAD pairs it causes MetaTrader to freeze. I suspect it's because today the EURNZD chart developed a gap when the market moved 147 pips down within 45 minutes. Just after 30 minutes of that move the market gapped about 4 pips. It seems like it doesn't matter what timeframe you attach the indicator to because I tried it on the EURNZD M15 and H1 timeframes and the same problem occurred. Similarly with the NZDCAD pair. Can anyone fix this indicator to solve this problem? Thanks.Here is the version I used but the one you posted has the same problem.
 

The Price Histogram (Market Profile) and its implementation in MQL5  

The Price Histogram (Market Profile) and its implementation in MQL5

A long time ago, looking through a magazines subscription I have found an article "Market Profile and understanding the market language" (October, 2002) in the Russian journal "Valutny Spekulant" (At present time it called as "Active Trader"). The original article has been published in "New Thinking in Technical Analysis: Trading Models from the Masters".

The Market Profile was developed by trully brilliant thinker Peter Steidlmayer. He found the natural expression of the market (volume) and organized it in a way that is readable (the bell curve), so that objective information generated by the market is accessible to market participiants. Steidlmayer has suggested to use the alternative representation of information about "horizontal" and "vertical" market movements that leads to completely different set of models. He assumed that there is an underlying pulse of the market or a fundamental pattern called the cycle of equilibrium and disequilibrium.

Market Profile measures the horizontal market movement through the vertical one.  Let's call that "equillibrium" through "disequillibrium". This relationship is the fundamental organizing principle of the market. A trader's whole style of trading may change depending on what part of the equilibrium/disequilibrium cycle the market is in. Market Profile can determine both when the market is going to shift from equilibrium to disequilibrium and how big the move is going to be.

 

This is good indicator on this post (made by MrTools) - Market Profilex (the indicator is on this post to download)

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Elite indicators :)

William Snyder, 2011.02.06 07:05

Mp

Market Profilex draws market profile and some sort of pivots from the profile!



 
Thanks Sergey for posting those links and indicators. They are good indicators but I'm trying to build a composite market profile indicator for MT4 from the one I posted to create composite profiles and their resultant octant levels and trading signal generation when these levels are broken according to Auction Market Value Theory (AMVT). Since the indicator ay-MarketProfileDWM.v1.31.rev1.1(nmc).mq4 has the problem I described above and is the foundation I'm building on then the composite profile indicator will have the same problem. The main code for Market Profilex for MT4 is locked in the mpxlib.ex4 file so I won't be able to use that to build a composite version so I'm still hoping someone can fix ay-MarketProfileDWM.v1.31.rev1.1(nmc).mq4. I tried but after carefully going through the code I was still unable to figure out where and how a gap in prices is causing the indicator to freeze MetaTrader. Today this is only happening on the EURNZD and NZDCAD pairs because both pairs have 4 pip gaps. With my limited coding experience, I've exhausted my ideas on how to fix this so anything else I try will just be speculation so I hope you expert coders can have a look at it. I suspect that it has something to do with how the price levels are populated into the apricestep array within the getPriceTPO function but so far I was unable to figure it out. Any hints or help will be appreciated. Once it is fixed I will post my AMVT version that can be called by iCustom to get the trading signals so everyone can benefit from it and even improve it. Thanks.
 

HI 

 i copied and pasted it in my mql indicators folder  but still  here  no market profile seen on chart , can anyone help me in this .

 my  email id -- [...] or whats up me on [...]

 thanks 

yogesh 

india

 
yogesh kshirsagar:

HI 

 i copied and pasted it in my mql indicators folder  but still  here  no market profile seen on chart , can anyone help me in this .

 my  email id -- [...] or whats up me on [...]

 thanks 

yogesh 

india

I deleted your contact information from your post.
Why?
Because there are a lot of indicators uploaded to this thread, and it is very old thread created 13 years ago.

Millions people are reading this forum ... and you did not tell them about the following:

  • which indicator are you going to copied and pasted,
  • why are you going to do it,
  • which trading system they (millions people) can use which this indicator ..
  • ..

So, sorry - your post is a spam.
Seems, you do not care about the people and care about yourself only.

 

Boxing Horizontal Profile - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Boxing Horizontal Profile - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Boxing Horizontal Profile - indicator for MetaTrader 4

 
Was anyone able to find a VAH, VAL and POC lines indicator for MT4? No need for histogram, only the lines. Also, where we could configure the session time for the profile lines.

For example, I wold like to see only the VAH, VAL and POC of NY, but if possible would like to see the same lines for the London session.

Like in this image:
Files:
Untitled.png  54 kb
 
Hello, maybe someone has such a market profile?

1...111213141516171819
New comment