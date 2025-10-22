Market Profile - page 17

New comment
 

ok poster understand,

by the way what does the modecolor the +mp ?, is the maxmodecolor is the POCC but the other is not,

Thank you

 

AIMM sorry but I am not a programmer,

but I understand what you say,

it would be possible that any programmer can make it lighter, and can add more ability to read more historical in graphics

Thank you

 
the better to see the graphics information D1, W1, M1, is to use this indicator ay-MarketProfileDWM.v1.31.rev1(nmc),

the +mp, I recommend only using it in 240 or less,

or you can edit your code from ay-MarketProfileDWM.v1.31.rev1(nmc) to be also for H4, H1, 30m, 15, 5m

 

to be also for H4, H1, 30m, 15, 5m
 

Dear Rohness,

Could you please explain as to when we have to enter into the trade and when to exit.

i do know that this is based on the auction theory, and also that price will zoom or down until there is a last buyer or seller., but still i am in a chaos.

I would really appreciate if you could please through some insight into this and explain.

Regards,

Ravi

 
tvravikiran:

Querida Rohness,

¿Podría explicarme por favor cuándo tenemos que entrar en el comercio y cuándo salir.

Sé que esto se basa en la teoría de la subasta, y también que el precio se zoom o hacia abajo hasta que haya un último comprador o vendedor., pero todavía estoy en un caos.

Realmente agradecería si pudiera por favor a través de algunas ideas sobre esto y explicar.

Saludos,

Ravi


this is based on market profile theory,

the indicator draws a vertical histogram of the most quoted price zones, the most quoted price, in this case daily is marked as POCC,

in theory when the price visits this price zone should react as support or resistance,


here I leave a video where it explains better

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cARAu7XbhRo


also could complement it with the marketdelta order flow, the problem is that I do not know a good indicator for mt4

regards

 
tampa:

VPFx and VPFx-range indicators

vpfx-vpfx-range.zip


Thank you for theese.
God Bless.

 
that such people,

I was able to edit the code of this indicator so that it works not only in a diary, but also in smaller frames,

Here I leave you,

regards

MPH1

 

MarketProfile - indicator for MetaTrader 5


Market Profile is a tool widely used by futures traders.

Market Profile MetaTrader is a standard solution of the Market Profile that displays the statistical time distribution of the price, price area and control value for the day trading session. The indicator is based on the simple price movement and does not use standard MetaTrader 5 platform indicators.

ore information on the Market Profile can be found in:

See also the article "The Price Histogram (Market Profile) and its implementation in MQL5".

The author implemented different colors for the indicator: green is for the Asian session, blue is for the European one, while violet is for the American session. Working periods are M30 and M15.

MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform for Forex, Stocks, Futures
MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform for Forex, Stocks, Futures
  • www.metatrader5.com
MetaTrader 5 allows you to enjoy the freedom of movement to the full extent — you can stay active while trading from smartphones and tablets. The Web Platform provides even more possibilities and allows you to work from any web browser and any device. By choosing the most convenient way from a variety of options, you can trade 24 hours a day...
 
Tsar:

ay-TPOChart.v1.31

Hi doubleR85,

I impressed of your efforts trying to fix ay-TPOChart.v1.32for MT4Build 600+

This previousVersion ; ay-TPOChart.v1.31 indie from my Archive files.

Pre-requisites :

- Need installed lucida sans typewriter font (included in Attachment)

- Visual C++ 2010 runtime, download it from Download Microsoft Visual C++ 2010 RedistributableItPackage (x86) from Official Microsoft Download Center

- and maybe Visual Basic 6.0 but I think all Windows XP and above already had it installed.

I wish can give you the Inspiration for continued your effort and another Coder

Attach the Picturewith Merge (in Above) & with Merge + Split by Period(in Below) used MT4 Build 509

It doesn't work even that I followed the instructions carefully

 

Hello,

Sorry, if I posted this in the wrong thread, but I didn't know where else to do it. Perhaps someone will be interested in fixing this good Volume Profile Indicator. LEVEL SENSOR 116 works fine. LEVEL SENSOR NEW does not. The PROBLEM is that LEVEL SENSOR NEW sometimes becomes like a big block - I believe mostly at the first day of the week. As it goes into the day it starts to resemble the profile. The only difference between these two indicators is that the location of LEVEL SENSOR NEW can be changed. I like to have it at the end of my chart, as seen on the picture. And, the difference in programing itself is at the very end of the program (see the end of my "comment.") To me that programing language is like the UFO mystery.

As a layman, I think, that it is its relocatable attribute that interferes with the indicator itself. I would appreciate it very much if somebody fixed it! I assume, ignorantly, it's not a big deal - if it is, then double thanks!!!

Indicators and pictures attached. Feel free to share.

Thank You Very Much,

Attila


LEVEL SENSOR 116

double StartX = Time[5];
       double StartY = LL + 1.0*Point*STEP*i;
       double EndX   = Time[5+Count[i]];
       double EndY   = StartY;
       string ObjName = ObGetUniqueName(OBJECT_PREFIX);
       ObjectDelete(ObjName);
       ObjectCreate(ObjName, OBJ_TREND, 0, StartX, StartY, EndX, EndY);
       ObjectSet(ObjName, OBJPROP_RAY, 0);
       ObjectSet(ObjName, OBJPROP_COLOR, Red);
     }
   return(0);


LEVEL SENSOR NEW

       double StartX = Time[0]+SDVIG*Period()*60;
       double StartY = LL + 1.0*Point*STEP*i;
       double EndX   = (Time[0+Count[i]]+SDVIG*Period()*60);
       double EndY   = StartY;
       string ObjName = ObGetUniqueName(OBJECT_PREFIX);
       ObjectDelete(ObjName);
       ObjectCreate(ObjName, OBJ_TREND, 0, StartX, StartY, EndX, EndY);
       ObjectSet(ObjName, OBJPROP_RAY, 0);
       ObjectSet(ObjName, OBJPROP_COLOR, Olive);
       ObjectSet(ObjName, OBJPROP_BACK, 1);
     }
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//ObjectCreate ( ObjName , OBJ_TREND , 0 , StartX , StartY , EndX , EndY ) ;
//ObjectSet ( ObjName , OBJPROP_RAY , 0 ) ;
//ObjectSet ( ObjName , OBJPROP_COLOR , Red ) ;
//ObjectSet ( ObjName , OBJPROP_BACK , 1 ) ;
//ObjectCreate (ObjName, OBJ_TREND, 0, StartX, StartY, EndX, EndY);
//ObjectSet (ObjName, OBJPROP_RAY, 0); ObjectSet (ObjName, OBJPROP_COLOR, Red);
//ObjectSet (ObjName, OBJPROP_BACK, 1);

1...10111213141516171819
New comment