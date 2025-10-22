Market Profile - page 17
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ok poster understand,
by the way what does the modecolor the +mp ?, is the maxmodecolor is the POCC but the other is not,
Thank you
AIMM sorry but I am not a programmer,
but I understand what you say,
it would be possible that any programmer can make it lighter, and can add more ability to read more historical in graphics
Thank you
or you can edit your code from ay-MarketProfileDWM.v1.31.rev1(nmc) to be also for H4, H1, 30m, 15, 5m
Dear Rohness,
Could you please explain as to when we have to enter into the trade and when to exit.
i do know that this is based on the auction theory, and also that price will zoom or down until there is a last buyer or seller., but still i am in a chaos.
I would really appreciate if you could please through some insight into this and explain.
Regards,
Ravi
Querida Rohness,
¿Podría explicarme por favor cuándo tenemos que entrar en el comercio y cuándo salir.
Sé que esto se basa en la teoría de la subasta, y también que el precio se zoom o hacia abajo hasta que haya un último comprador o vendedor., pero todavía estoy en un caos.
Realmente agradecería si pudiera por favor a través de algunas ideas sobre esto y explicar.
Saludos,
Ravi
this is based on market profile theory,
the indicator draws a vertical histogram of the most quoted price zones, the most quoted price, in this case daily is marked as POCC,
in theory when the price visits this price zone should react as support or resistance,
here I leave a video where it explains better
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cARAu7XbhRo
also could complement it with the marketdelta order flow, the problem is that I do not know a good indicator for mt4
regards
VPFx and VPFx-range indicators
vpfx-vpfx-range.zip
Thank you for theese.
God Bless.
regards
MarketProfile - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Market Profile is a tool widely used by futures traders.
Market Profile MetaTrader is a standard solution of the Market Profile that displays the statistical time distribution of the price, price area and control value for the day trading session. The indicator is based on the simple price movement and does not use standard MetaTrader 5 platform indicators.
ore information on the Market Profile can be found in:
See also the article "The Price Histogram (Market Profile) and its implementation in MQL5".
The author implemented different colors for the indicator: green is for the Asian session, blue is for the European one, while violet is for the American session. Working periods are M30 and M15.
ay-TPOChart.v1.31
Hi doubleR85,
I impressed of your efforts trying to fix ay-TPOChart.v1.32for MT4Build 600+
This previousVersion ; ay-TPOChart.v1.31 indie from my Archive files.
Pre-requisites :
- Need installed lucida sans typewriter font (included in Attachment)
- Visual C++ 2010 runtime, download it from Download Microsoft Visual C++ 2010 RedistributableItPackage (x86) from Official Microsoft Download Center
- and maybe Visual Basic 6.0 but I think all Windows XP and above already had it installed.
I wish can give you the Inspiration for continued your effort and another Coder
Attach the Picturewith Merge (in Above) & with Merge + Split by Period(in Below) used MT4 Build 509
It doesn't work even that I followed the instructions carefully
Hello,
Sorry, if I posted this in the wrong thread, but I didn't know where else to do it. Perhaps someone will be interested in fixing this good Volume Profile Indicator. LEVEL SENSOR 116 works fine. LEVEL SENSOR NEW does not. The PROBLEM is that LEVEL SENSOR NEW sometimes becomes like a big block - I believe mostly at the first day of the week. As it goes into the day it starts to resemble the profile. The only difference between these two indicators is that the location of LEVEL SENSOR NEW can be changed. I like to have it at the end of my chart, as seen on the picture. And, the difference in programing itself is at the very end of the program (see the end of my "comment.") To me that programing language is like the UFO mystery.
As a layman, I think, that it is its relocatable attribute that interferes with the indicator itself. I would appreciate it very much if somebody fixed it! I assume, ignorantly, it's not a big deal - if it is, then double thanks!!!
Indicators and pictures attached. Feel free to share.
Thank You Very Much,
Attila
LEVEL SENSOR 116
double StartX = Time[5];
double StartY = LL + 1.0*Point*STEP*i;
double EndX = Time[5+Count[i]];
double EndY = StartY;
string ObjName = ObGetUniqueName(OBJECT_PREFIX);
ObjectDelete(ObjName);
ObjectCreate(ObjName, OBJ_TREND, 0, StartX, StartY, EndX, EndY);
ObjectSet(ObjName, OBJPROP_RAY, 0);
ObjectSet(ObjName, OBJPROP_COLOR, Red);
}
return(0);
LEVEL SENSOR NEW
double StartX = Time[0]+SDVIG*Period()*60;
double StartY = LL + 1.0*Point*STEP*i;
double EndX = (Time[0+Count[i]]+SDVIG*Period()*60);
double EndY = StartY;
string ObjName = ObGetUniqueName(OBJECT_PREFIX);
ObjectDelete(ObjName);
ObjectCreate(ObjName, OBJ_TREND, 0, StartX, StartY, EndX, EndY);
ObjectSet(ObjName, OBJPROP_RAY, 0);
ObjectSet(ObjName, OBJPROP_COLOR, Olive);
ObjectSet(ObjName, OBJPROP_BACK, 1);
}
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//ObjectCreate ( ObjName , OBJ_TREND , 0 , StartX , StartY , EndX , EndY ) ;
//ObjectSet ( ObjName , OBJPROP_RAY , 0 ) ;
//ObjectSet ( ObjName , OBJPROP_COLOR , Red ) ;
//ObjectSet ( ObjName , OBJPROP_BACK , 1 ) ;
//ObjectCreate (ObjName, OBJ_TREND, 0, StartX, StartY, EndX, EndY);
//ObjectSet (ObjName, OBJPROP_RAY, 0); ObjectSet (ObjName, OBJPROP_COLOR, Red);
//ObjectSet (ObjName, OBJPROP_BACK, 1);