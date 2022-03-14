Looking Algo Automated Trading Software to purchase for Commodity Future Segment.

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Dear Team,

Looking Algo Automated Trading Software to purchase for Commodity Future Segment.

I was searching a Algo software which will help me to make automated trading on MCX Commodity Future Segment. I got to know about you from Internet. I would like to know more about your software so that I can decide whether it will work for me or not. I would like to trade from India (Mumbai).

How I want the Algo Automated Software to be;

I am a DAY Trader on Crude Oil in MCX Commodity Future Segment from India. I like to trade in Hedging style ( sort of ZONE Recovery). In this style I do not need to predict market direction. Any direction market goes, it will give me profit. Let me explain the way I wish to Trade; Lets consider that I am in BUYing position of Crude Oil quantity 1 at price 100. My take profit price is 110 and SL is 90. Now if market goes up and hit my target, then its easy and no further action required. BUT if the market keeps moving Up & Down then I may need to SELL Crude Oil many different times with different quantities and also may need to BUY Crude Oil many different times with different quantities as per market movement which will be taken care completely by Automated Algo Trading Software. All those BUY & SELL in different position, different time and different quantities will be ended the cycle with Profit eventually. No Historical Data, No Chart & No Indicators should be involved nor required. It must work on LTP only.

I have a very clear Idea on it and prepared the excel sheet with using distinct formulas accordingly. I can not apply this formula because trading platform does not allowed to BUY at higher price and SELL at Lower price in CO/BO. It is possible in MIS with regular process SL-M, but it will not serve my purpose. Therefore I am planning to go for Automated trading Software.

Please let me know

1. Details about your Software

2. If you already have Hedging (ZONE Recovery) software in Crude oil.

3. If yes, then what would be the price? How will you provide training? How will you incorporate with my Broker's Trading Software and also with Exchange? What would be the percentage of Accuracy? What are the Pros & Cons?

Thanking you, SANATAN DAS [email and phone number deleted by moderator]

 

I just found one MT5 broker working with BSE but you can try to find the other one for MCX for example.



And you may go to Freelance service with your proposal (because our forum is not related to any advertising because we are not a newspaper sorry).

 

what indicator is that: trend strenght

where can i download it?

 

From Codebase here (second version). The other version is on this post.

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The indicator was used in AscTrend EA as a filter:

Second version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. 


This indicator is the part of Market condition setup (indicators and template) - here to download with template (for MT5) wich will be similar with my chart above.
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
As a results - some good setups were made which are related to this story and I decided to open separated thread about this kind of technical analysis and evaluation.
 

i wann to make algo trading like robo trading pls help me 

my contact num :

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Sergey Golubev:

From Codebase here (second version). The other version is on this post.

----------

The indicator was used in AscTrend EA as a filter:

Second version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. 


This indicator is the part of Market condition setup (indicators and template) - here to download with template (for MT5) wich will be similar with my chart above.

can u help me sir ??  i wann to make algo trading automattically trade in nest or odin or meta trader ..

 
Rajesh1988:

can u help me sir ??  i wann to make algo trading automattically trade in nest or odin or meta trader ..


Are you asking how to trade by EA in Metatrader 5?

You should read the documentation (help file) in MT5. Or read this key article:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.12 06:36

MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!

The development of MetaTrader 5 started in 2007. MetaTrader 5 was conceived as a revolutionary, multi-market platform that can run on Forex as well as on any other financial market. A lot of work has been done since then, and the result of this work is the platform that provides unlimited opportunities to traders. In this article, we will talk about all the key features of MetaTrader 5 and carry out a comparative analysis with the previous version of the trading platform.

  1. Charts
  2. Navigator
  3. Trading
  4. Toolbox
  5. Testing and Optimization
  6. Integration with MQL5.community
  7. MetaEditor
  8. The MQL5 Programming Language
  9. Services for Traders and Developers

------------------------

And this is the MT5 user manual:

MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual


And read this summery about where to start:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with MT5, a summary !

Alain Verleyen, 2013.03.15 16:12

How to start with MT5 platform : summary.

As our topic about "How to start with Metatrader 5" is going to be huge, here you find a summary, with main links.

For developpers.


Work in progress, stay tuned :-)


 
Can I have a link to buy algo trading software please
 
1161237:
Can I have a link to buy algo trading software please

https://www.mql5.com/en/market

A store of MetaTrader 5 trading robots
A store of MetaTrader 5 trading robots
  • www.mql5.com
An official showcase of applications for trading from the terminal
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