Looking Algo Automated Trading Software to purchase for Commodity Future Segment.
I just found one MT5 broker working with BSE but you can try to find the other one for MCX for example.
And you may go to Freelance service with your proposal (because our forum is not related to any advertising because we are not a newspaper sorry).
what indicator is that: trend strenght
where can i download it?
From Codebase here (second version). The other version is on this post.
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The indicator was used in AscTrend EA as a filter:
Second version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added.
- optimization results for EURUSD M15 (for 1 year), every tick, slow complete ..., for Balance max;
- results for backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe, for one year with 2 indicators as the filters: NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength;
- optimization results for GBPUSD M15 for 1 year - the results and set file are attached;
- backtesting results and the settings for GBPUSD M15;
- optimization results for one year for EURUSD H1 timeframe with Balance + max Sharpe ratio;
- backtesting results with the settings for this EURUSD H1 with Balance + max Sharpe;
This indicator is the part of Market condition setup (indicators and template) - here to download with template (for MT5) wich will be similar with my chart above.
- www.mql5.com
i wann to make algo trading like robo trading pls help me
my contact num :
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From Codebase here (second version). The other version is on this post.
----------
The indicator was used in AscTrend EA as a filter:
Second version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added.
- optimization results for EURUSD M15 (for 1 year), every tick, slow complete ..., for Balance max;
- results for backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe, for one year with 2 indicators as the filters: NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength;
- optimization results for GBPUSD M15 for 1 year - the results and set file are attached;
- backtesting results and the settings for GBPUSD M15;
- optimization results for one year for EURUSD H1 timeframe with Balance + max Sharpe ratio;
- backtesting results with the settings for this EURUSD H1 with Balance + max Sharpe;
This indicator is the part of Market condition setup (indicators and template) - here to download with template (for MT5) wich will be similar with my chart above.
can u help me sir ?? i wann to make algo trading automattically trade in nest or odin or meta trader ..
can u help me sir ?? i wann to make algo trading automattically trade in nest or odin or meta trader ..
Are you asking how to trade by EA in Metatrader 5?
You should read the documentation (help file) in MT5. Or read this key article:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.12 06:36MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
The development of MetaTrader 5 started in 2007. MetaTrader 5 was conceived as a revolutionary, multi-market platform that can run on Forex as well as on any other financial market. A lot of work has been done since then, and the result of this work is the platform that provides unlimited opportunities to traders. In this article, we will talk about all the key features of MetaTrader 5 and carry out a comparative analysis with the previous version of the trading platform.
- Charts
- Customization and 21 Timeframes
- Advantages of One-Minute Bars
- Indicators
- Analytical Tools
- Precise Time Scale
- Economic Calendar
- More Market Data
- Publishing Charts Online
- Navigator
- Find a Server by the Broker's Name
- Grouping of Programs
- Further Development of Programs
- Downloads from the Code Base
- Rapid Tests
- Trading
- Position Netting
- Six Types of Pending Orders
- One-Click Trading
- Trading from Chart
- Modification of Trade Levels on the Chart
- Asynchrony and Multithreading
- Execution of Operations on the Stock Exchange
- Trading from the Depth of Market
- Additional Execution Terms
- Mobile Trading Push Notifications
- Toolbox
- Testing and Optimization
- Advanced Testing Report
- Increased Accuracy of Every-Tick Testing
- More Testing Modes
- Custom Optimization Criterion
- Optimization Cache and XML Report
- Automatic Download of History and Synchronization of Timeframes
- Forward Testing
- Stress Testing
- Multi-Threaded Optimization
- Testing Clouds of Remote Agents
- MQL5 Cloud Network
- Ease of Agents Management
- Mathematical Calculations
- 2D and 3D Visualization of Optimization Results
- Visual Testing
- Any Custom Results During Optimization
- Acceleration Using OpenCL
- Integration with MQL5.community
- MetaEditor
- New File System
- MQL5 Wizard
- Personal Code Repository MQL5 Storage
- Fast Compilation of C++ DLL
- Intelligent Code Control
- Code Styler
- Code Highlighting
- Unicode Support
- Inserting Resources
- Global Search and Integration with MQL5.community
- Debugging
- Projects
- Code Profiling
- The MQL5 Programming Language
- Greater Operation Speed
- Code Protection
- Similarity to С++
- Classes and Structures
- Events
- Management of Charts, Objects and Resources Directly from MQL5
- New Indicator Drawing Styles
- Ease of Work with Indicators
- A Huge Standard Library and a Lot of Examples
- OpenCL Support
- Services for Traders and Developers
------------------------
And this is the MT5 user manual:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
And read this summery about where to start:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with MT5, a summary !
Alain Verleyen, 2013.03.15 16:12
How to start with MT5 platform : summary.
As our topic about "How to start with Metatrader 5" is going to be huge, here you find a summary, with main links.
- A very good article to learn how to use this site.
- How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning
- For a general overview of changements and improvements in MT5 plateform, read MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
- Probably the biggest revolution is in management of trades : Orders, Positions and Deals in MetaTrader 5
- Vidéo : You can now change your stoploss/takeprofit by mouse directly on the chart.
- What is "trading on closed bar" ?
- About Signals : a mini-faq by newdigital, and some interesting information from his experience.
- Your first Expert Advisor ? Do you know you can create automated trading without programming ?
- Metaquotes has too his own Cloud network to help optimize your trading strategy. You have also plenty possibilities to backtesting a strategy.
- Vidéo : How to change period (timeframe) of current chart ? MT5 have many more available timeframes. (another method to do it).
- You want to try manual trading, but you don't even an idea how ? A very good system to begin.
- If you are using Linux, it'is possible to use MT5, but with some limitations.
For developpers.
- If you want to begin to programming with MT5, here is good step-by-step guide.
- If you come from MQL4, this article is a must.
- A very good and easy to understand article about use of arrays.
- Big news with MT5 is possibility to use OOP (Object Oriented Programming), specially we have now a Standard Library : great feature !
Work in progress, stay tuned :-)
Can I have a link to buy algo trading software please
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Dear Team,
Looking Algo Automated Trading Software to purchase for Commodity Future Segment.
I was searching a Algo software which will help me to make automated trading on MCX Commodity Future Segment. I got to know about you from Internet. I would like to know more about your software so that I can decide whether it will work for me or not. I would like to trade from India (Mumbai).
How I want the Algo Automated Software to be;
I am a DAY Trader on Crude Oil in MCX Commodity Future Segment from India. I like to trade in Hedging style ( sort of ZONE Recovery). In this style I do not need to predict market direction. Any direction market goes, it will give me profit. Let me explain the way I wish to Trade; Lets consider that I am in BUYing position of Crude Oil quantity 1 at price 100. My take profit price is 110 and SL is 90. Now if market goes up and hit my target, then its easy and no further action required. BUT if the market keeps moving Up & Down then I may need to SELL Crude Oil many different times with different quantities and also may need to BUY Crude Oil many different times with different quantities as per market movement which will be taken care completely by Automated Algo Trading Software. All those BUY & SELL in different position, different time and different quantities will be ended the cycle with Profit eventually. No Historical Data, No Chart & No Indicators should be involved nor required. It must work on LTP only.
I have a very clear Idea on it and prepared the excel sheet with using distinct formulas accordingly. I can not apply this formula because trading platform does not allowed to BUY at higher price and SELL at Lower price in CO/BO. It is possible in MIS with regular process SL-M, but it will not serve my purpose. Therefore I am planning to go for Automated trading Software.
Please let me know
1. Details about your Software
2. If you already have Hedging (ZONE Recovery) software in Crude oil.
3. If yes, then what would be the price? How will you provide training? How will you incorporate with my Broker's Trading Software and also with Exchange? What would be the percentage of Accuracy? What are the Pros & Cons?
Thanking you, SANATAN DAS [email and phone number deleted by moderator]