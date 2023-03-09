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hi
i bought an expert by mistake i thought it was mt4 version but it wasn't i can't use it now can i get my money back please ?
It depends on the Market Rules.
Those are the rules for refund -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.22 05:53
I found something related to refund on the Market Rules -
----------------
VII. Payment Terms
In case of any fraudulent activities and/or misleading Product description, the Seller's account will be blocked and funds received from the Product sales will be returned to the buyers.
----------------VIII. Dispute Resolution
In case disputes arise that cannot be resolved directly between the Buyer and the Seller, either party may apply to the administration of the mql5.com through Service Desk in the User profile.
Hello
I do some work
some of my customers disappeared somewhere and never appeared,
what should I do so that my work is paid for. there are even jobs that I have sent mq4 and only 1 step left, and done.
admin, please help me
I do some work
some of my customers disappeared somewhere and never appeared,
what should I do so that my work is paid for. there are even jobs that I have sent mq4 and only 1 step left, and done.
I have submitted an Arbitration Order
but there was no response from either the customer or the admin
I would like to know why I cannot successfully login onto mql5 on the vps through the mt4 platform even after inserting my password correctly.This is causing an inabilty to copy trades even though my subscription is still active.Please I need an urgent response.
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I would like to know why I cannot successfully login onto mql5 on the vps through the mt4 platform even after inserting my password correctly.This is causing an inabilty to copy trades even though my subscription is still active.Please I need an urgent response.
...
Check everything just in case you missed something; also - check your Community tab - it should be filled with your forum login/pass.
And if you are having MQL5 VPS so this VPS should be on your profile (on the left side).
If you are on Windows so just check the following procedure about HowTo - post #4
Check everything just in case you missed something; also - check your Community tab - it should be filled with your forum login/pass.
And if you are having MQL5 VPS so this VPS should be on your profile (on the left side).
I have checked on the community before complaining. The Login name is filled there but the password is NOT filled there. And I have manually filled severally, but its not connecting.
I have checked on the community before complaining. The Login name is filled there but the password is NOT filled there. And I have manually filled severally, but its not connecting.
after that - check my link above (in case you missed something).
If you are on Windows of course ...
I have checked the community and the Login was filled /Password was NOT filled. then I inserted the password. But what kept pop up is; MQL5.Community; authorization failed.
If you are on Windows (if you are sitting on your computer which is having operational system as a Windows; not mobile phone/iphone; not Linux; not MacOS) so everything should be fine.
or use the following instruction (one person had similar issue and fixed it by himself -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MQL5.community: authorization failed
Archeon, 2019.09.03 18:18I think I just cracked it! If you log into MQL5 website, goto settings, then security, and untick everything under "binding to IP address"