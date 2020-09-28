Move to new computer

How can I get MQL5 to recognize and except me login and password on the mt4 platform? I need to know how to load my purchased indicators and Expert advisors onto my new computer?
 
duk62:
Login with your duk62 username in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.



