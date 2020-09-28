Move to new computer
How can I get MQL5 to recognize and except me login and password on the mt4 platform? I need to know how to load my purchased indicators and Expert advisors onto my new computer?
duk62:
How can I get MQL5 to recognize and except me login and password on the mt4 platform? I need to know how to load my purchased indicators and Expert advisors onto my new computer?
How can I get MQL5 to recognize and except me login and password on the mt4 platform? I need to know how to load my purchased indicators and Expert advisors onto my new computer?
Login with your duk62 username in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register