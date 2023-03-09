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Hi,
I signed-up for hosting (5930760), however, the EA that was attached to my charts has been disabled and I also get the error message "Your VPS is not supported, Kindly update VPS!!!" each time I want to reattach the EA to the charts. Please advise
Hi,
I signed-up for hosting (5930760), however, the EA that was attached to my charts has been disabled and I also get the error message "Your VPS is not supported, Kindly update VPS!!!" each time I want to reattach the EA to the charts. Please advise
If you are talking about MQL5 VPS for MT4 and MT5 so dll (in case your EA is using dll) is not supportted by VPS.
If it is some other issue - so write to the service desk asking their advice (they will ask more information than you write here).
Where to find the service desk (service desk = developers)?
Look at the post below here -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Code not receive to my Cell phone
Mohammad Soubra, 2016.08.02 02:42
yes, you may contact service desk
https://www.mql5.com/es/forum
this one is very helpful
HOW CAN I RECEIVE MY EA PURCHASE
HOW CAN I RECEIVE MY EA PURCHASE
Where can I see my purchases?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931
How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market_buy
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Code not receive to my Cell phone
Mohammad Soubra, 2016.08.02 02:42
yes, you may contact service desk
If it will not help so write to the service desk.
يمكنك أيضًا ببساطة سحب صورة إلى النص أو إدراجه باستخدام Ctrl + V