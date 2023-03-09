mql5.com support? - page 2

New comment
 
whroeder1:
This is a user's forum not Metaquotes.
This is a discussing forum created and hosted by metaquotes. Perhaps you could change your language to something like "this forum is not an appropriate way to contact mq" because telling people this isn't a metaquotes forum is very misleading! 
 
Alain Verleyen:
  • Why do you think MT4 support will finish ? It's not.
  • MT5 doesn't accept ex4.
  • Metaquotes is doing what is best for the company, as every company.
Very good news, thank you so much (¬‿¬)
 

Hi,


I signed-up for hosting (5930760), however, the EA that was attached to my charts has been disabled and I also get the error message "Your VPS is not supported, Kindly update VPS!!!" each time I want to reattach the EA to the charts. Please advise

 
tinyikonwabisa:

Hi,


I signed-up for hosting (5930760), however, the EA that was attached to my charts has been disabled and I also get the error message "Your VPS is not supported, Kindly update VPS!!!" each time I want to reattach the EA to the charts. Please advise

If you are talking about MQL5 VPS for MT4 and MT5 so dll (in case your EA is using dll) is not supportted by VPS.
If it is some other issue - so write to the service desk asking their advice (they will ask more information than you write here).

Where to find the service desk (service desk = developers)?
Look at the post below here - 

 
Sergey Golubev:

https://www.mql5.com/es/forum

this one is very helpful

 
HOW CAN I RECEIVE THIS EA
 

HOW CAN I RECEIVE MY EA PURCHASE

 
Kunrapee Panapongpakorn:

HOW CAN I RECEIVE MY EA PURCHASE

Where can I see my purchases? 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931 

How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market_buy

If it will not help so write to the service desk.

How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2016.06.10
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 
I want to register as a vendor to activate the trading signal and the site does not accept documents.
Is there one support for help

يمكنك أيضًا ببساطة سحب صورة إلى النص أو إدراجه باستخدام Ctrl + V
123456789
New comment