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Why has my signal for a long time not been publicly available?
Look at the warnings in the left side of your signal page.
Once you improve/fix it so the automated warning machine will delete those warnings in the next month, and automated ranking machine will rank your signal.
By ther way, if the signal is available for subscription so the people can find the signal using search function in Metatrader (to search by name of the signal using Search on the top right coder of Metatrader).
Dear Sir / madam
I tried to purchase EA but your site says that my card is not authorised
Regards
Dear MQL5 Admin,
Can you please look into why my signal <Deleted> is not showing up or ranked on MQL5?
Best Regards,
Nicholas Vendittelli
Dear MQL5 Admin,
Can you please look into why my signal <Deleted> is not showing up or ranked on MQL5?
Best Regards,
Nicholas Vendittelli
I am not admin.
But I can reply because it is general question.
First of all - your signal was started (it was connected with this signal service) in 6th of February.
And look at the warnings on the left side of your signal page - this warnings were posted by automatic warning machine.
So, once you improve/fix everything related to the warnings so the automatic warning machine will delete the warning messages in the next month (it is monthly), and automatic ranking machine will rank your signal.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Cant be copied
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.
As to Metatrader 4 so the people (who want to subscribe) - they can subscribe to your signal directly from MT4.
I found your signal - look at the images below:
Sergey, thanks for you're help! I guess in the past when I was running an EA the DD got quite high thats why it's not showing? Maybe?
Going forward I will only be manually trading like I did in the past with great success, so things should improve and DD's will not be as high.
Regards,
Nick
cant contact
The service desk is dealing with financial issues only.
For any other questions/problems/etc - please use this forum.
Why Mql have freezed my account after I deposit money to buy ea. I have been trying a week to peacefully resolve this case. Mql is unable to tell me why they blocked my account. Help desk is not helping. Where should I write or who should I write to resolve this issue.
It is from the Market Rules -
The payment for a Product transferred to the account of the Seller shall be frozen for a week for approval. If no payment violations are revealed during the approval period, the amount transferred by the Buyer is automatically unlocked within the specified period of time and can be withdrawn from the Seller's account.
hi
i bought an expert by mistake i thought it was mt4 version but i it wans't i can't use it now can i get my money back please 30$ thank you