how do I add a checkbox on the chartwindow
- how do I add a checkbox on the chartwindow can do some thing like "Buy stop all" "Sell Limit All"
- how do I add a button on the chartwindow
- chartevent
wingdings 253 and 254
ObjectSetText(Name,CharToStr(253),14,"Wingdings",clrBlack); ObjectSetText(Name,CharToStr(254),14,"Wingdings",clrBlack);
Create a label, then set text as above.
Set chart event to alternate when clicked. You may need to back it with a rectangle label as clicks on label objects are not always recognised if painted on top of another object.
Hello Moderator 3316 / GumRai
How are you?
I am novice in mql4, How Do I do this alternance in Chart Event clicked?
Please, I am trying for days, however I am not able to develope this code.
thanks
if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) { if(sparam=="Your_object_name") { //Do something; } }
.
Hi!
I want to place multiple orders of selected (checkbox) fx pairs with the click of a "submit" button from the chart. can someone please help me with this...
Kindly see attached image.
I would also like the option to place this gui in a lower window.
Thanks.
- Search for it.
- Beg at
- Coding help - MQL4 programming forum
- Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - Trade FX - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
- Free coding for your trading system.. - General - MQL5 programming forum
- I will code & automate your strategy for free - General - MQL5 programming forum
- Make It No Repaint Please! - MQL4 programming forum
- Write ea for free - MQL5 programming forum
- MT4 to MT5 code converter - MQL5 programming forum
-
MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it.
If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum
No free help
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. You have only four choices:
- Search for it.
- Beg at
- Coding help - MQL4 programming forum
- Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - Trade FX - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
- Free coding for your trading system.. - General - MQL5 programming forum
- I will code & automate your strategy for free - General - MQL5 programming forum
- Make It No Repaint Please! - MQL4 programming forum
- Write ea for free - MQL5 programming forum
- MT4 to MT5 code converter - MQL5 programming forum
- MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it.
If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum
No free help
but, I have never done something like this.
I have no idea where to start.
So, yes, I do need coding help.
Perhaps, there is already something available that is akin to what i need.
Kindly guide.
Thanks.
Hi!
I want to place multiple orders of selected (checkbox) fx pairs with the click of a "submit" button from the chart. can someone please help me with this...
Kindly see attached image.
I would also like the option to place this gui in a lower window.
Thanks.
Check if the state of the submit button is pressed
if it is
set the state to not pressed
check the boxes and see which ones are ticked
place trades accordingly.
As I know I can use objectcreate to add a button but objecttype no checkbox type. How to add a checkbox
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. You have only four choices:
- Search for it.
- Beg at
- Coding help - MQL4 programming forum
- Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - Trade FX - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
- Free coding for your trading system.. - General - MQL5 programming forum
- I will code & automate your strategy for free - General - MQL5 programming forum
- Make It No Repaint Please! - MQL4 programming forum
- Write ea for free - MQL5 programming forum
- MT4 to MT5 code converter - MQL5 programming forum
- MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it.
If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum
No free help
Hi William,
Keep up the good work mate. I just came across this topic and your reaction got my attention.
I am sorry to say that but I think you are being a little arrogant. “PGD” did not say he wants you to code that for him. He said he want to do something and he needed help and that could not provide any coding attempt as he doesn’t know where to start and how to do it.
Rules are for everybody mate. No harm. Peace ✌️
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