how do I add a checkbox on the chartwindow

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As I know I can use objectcreate to add a button but objecttype no checkbox type.   How to add a checkbox 
 

wingdings 253 and 254

      ObjectSetText(Name,CharToStr(253),14,"Wingdings",clrBlack);
      ObjectSetText(Name,CharToStr(254),14,"Wingdings",clrBlack);

 Create a label, then set text as above.

Set chart event to alternate when clicked. You may need to back it with a rectangle label as clicks on label objects are not always recognised if painted on top of another object. 

 

Hello Moderator 3316 / GumRai

 

How are you?

 

I am novice in mql4, How Do I do this alternance in Chart Event clicked?

 

Please, I am trying for days, however I am not able to develope this code.

 

thanks 

  
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)
     {

      if(sparam=="Your_object_name")
        {
         //Do something;
        }
     }

.

 

Hi!

I want to place multiple orders of selected (checkbox) fx pairs with the click of a "submit" button from the chart. can someone please help me with this...

Kindly see attached image.

I would also like the option to place this gui in a lower window.


Thanks.

multi_order_submit

 
pgd: I want … can someone please help me with this...
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. You have only four choices:
  1. Search for it.

  2. Beg at

  3. MT4: Learn to code it.
    MT5: Begin learning to code it.
    If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.

  4. or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
              Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum

We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
          No free help
 
William Roeder:
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. You have only four choices:
  1. Search for it.

  2. Beg at

  3. MT4: Learn to code it.
    MT5: Begin learning to code it.
    If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.

  4. or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
              Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum

We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
          No free help
I have coded some indicators in the past.

but, I have never done something like this.

I have no idea where to start.

So, yes, I do need coding help.

Perhaps, there is already something available that is akin to what i need.

Kindly guide.

Thanks.

 
pgd:

Hi!

I want to place multiple orders of selected (checkbox) fx pairs with the click of a "submit" button from the chart. can someone please help me with this...

Kindly see attached image.

I would also like the option to place this gui in a lower window.


Thanks.


Check if the state of the submit button is pressed

if it is

set the state to not pressed

check the boxes and see which ones are ticked

place trades accordingly.

 
kuolung Lin:
As I know I can use objectcreate to add a button but objecttype no checkbox type.   How to add a checkbox 
For who is curious enough to try and understand how it works, you can see how works the indicator included in almost all versions of MT4 called SimplePanel (in the folder examples).
 
William Roeder #:
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. You have only four choices:
  1. Search for it.

  2. Beg at

  3. MT4: Learn to code it.
    MT5: Begin learning to code it.
    If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.

  4. or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
              Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum

We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
          No free help

Hi William, 

Keep up the good work mate. I just came across this topic and your reaction got my attention. 

I am sorry to say that but I think you are being a little arrogant. “PGD” did not say he wants you to code that for him. He said he want to do something and he needed help and that could not provide any coding attempt as he doesn’t know where to start and how to do it. 

Rules are for everybody mate. No harm. Peace ✌️ 

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