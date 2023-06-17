How to display indicator from EA code and have this indicator merged with chart
Begin by stop lying to us. Your code is using RSI, your image show MA.
Show us your code where you added a MA to the main window and state your problem.
No you did not! Your code still shows you using iRSI, and not iMA. If you use iMA it will display on the main chart. You will have to use a subwindow of "0" (main chart), however.
Also, your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading — In the future, please consider which section is most appropriate for your query.
No you did not! Your code still shows you using iRSI, and not iMA. If you use iMA it will display on the main chart. You will have to use a subwindow of "0" (main chart), however.
Also, your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading — In the future, please consider which section is most appropriate for your query.
Indeed, sorry ! updated now.
Ok, the subwindow to 0 works, thanks a lot!
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Hello,
Here is what I have done so far:
Which gives something like:
But how do I make the MA "merged" with the candles ? Like I would do in Tradingview
Thanks