Does MT5 support hybrid e-core yet ? - page 2
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After the latest 5200 MT5 build update, in order to take advantage of all your processor's cores and threads in the Strategy Tester (locally), go to MT5 >> View >> Strategy Tester >> Agents >> Local Network Farm >> right click >> + Add >> Add Agents from Host (automatically) >> Next >> Done.
New MetaTrader 5 platform version build 5200 dropped 24 cores to 8 cores for intel ultra core 9 285k too.
so must all be p cores to get detected or newer version coming out soon?
New MetaTrader 5 platform version build 5200 dropped 24 cores to 8 cores for intel ultra core 9 285k too.
so must all be p cores to get detected or newer version coming out soon?
Besides, please read this post as well: #172
I just bough intel core ultra7 265k
in the window showing 20cpu but after optimizing with MT5 it has only 8Agent and also in Agent manager showing only 8
MT5 itself doesn’t really “see” Intel’s hybrid architecture the way Windows Task Manager does. The tester agents are only binding to the P-cores, which is why you’re seeing 8 agents instead of the full 20 threads on your CPU. The E-cores are visible to the OS but MetaTester doesn’t seem to schedule work on them after the last update.
It used to work before build 5147 (agents were showing 20 cores), but since the update only the P-cores are picked up. So at the moment it’s more of a limitation of the current build rather than your setup. Unless MetaQuotes updates the agent manager to properly support P+E cores, you’ll be stuck with only the performance cores being used.
If maximizing parallelism is important for you, the only real fix right now is to either wait for a MetaQuotes update or use older builds where E-cores were still recognized.
Now the processor is fully recognized, and all 20 cores are visible.