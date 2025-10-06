Press review - page 397
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Example,
More examples ...
Long ago :
Long time ago
The sun was shining bright
And everyone could see it
When you came up walking in
I could hardly believe it
You wanna be my friend
And always wanna love me
What about the things you do
Is always gonna haunt me
Long time ago
yea agreed with your comments, its hard to verify impact sometimes, i found forexpeacearmy.com calendar more detailed about impact, but who can guaranteed the result!!
i don't know why forecast is more important than previous data while there are lots of diff data available for forcast from diff sources but there is only one data for previous ?!!
like this example : two calendar from diff sources . one is 0.5% another 0.6% i know the diff isn't much significant but for example for a robot the diff is diff !!!
Some forecasts are publicly available - for example - forecasts for U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls, and may be - for some other high impacted news events. Because forecasts are based on the consensus of the experts/analysts.
As to the different forecasts for many different news events in the different calendars so I think - many calendar creators know consensus forecasts but they are pretending that they are manking their own forecasts for their calendars based on their deep research for example ...
Example with US Jobless Claims for today (forecasts):
So, I think the consensus forecast is 270K
As to the calendar (about which calendar is the best one) so I think - forexfactory calendar was/is the best one for many years. But the other calendars are good as well (dailyfx, fxstreet). But I like MT5 calendar because we can add the events directly to the chart (add, delete and so on).
Why we need calendar? To know the name/time for news events. But most important for us is to know the impact/priority: low, medium or high.
Why? Because - if some news event is in medium or high priority so
Because medium/high impacted news events are moving the price (the price is mostly moved by medium/high impacted news events).
Thus, the best calendar is the one which is forecasting this impact telling me that some news event for today will be high impacted one.
So, good calendar is forecasting those priorities (low, medium or high) in right way for us to trade news events (or to stop trading during some news events).
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: NZ Retail Sales and 9 pips price movement
2016-05-12 22:45 GMT | [NZD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
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NZD/USD M5: 9 pips price movement by NZ Retail Sales news event :
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German GDP and 17 pips price movement
2016-05-13 06:00 GMT | [EUR - German GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - German GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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EUR/USD M5: 17 pips price movement by German GDP news event :
The correlation between Dollar Index and Brent Crude Oil
There is good article describing the correlation between Dollar Index and Crude Oil so let's evaluation the situation related to those prices.
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Dollar Index Weekly Outlook: secondary correction within the primary bullish.
Weekly price is testing 93.01 support level for the correction to be continuing with 91.92 as the nearest target to re-enter. If the price breaks 1-year low at 86.88 so the bearish reversal will be started, otherwise the price will be on ranging within the primary bullish condition.
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Brent Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: secondary rally within the primary bearish.
Weekly price is testing 48.25 resistance level to above for the bear market rally to be continuing with 53.95 level as the nearest target to re-enter. If the price breaks 1-year low at 69.57 so the bullish reversal will be started, otherwise the price will be on ranging within the primary bearish condition.
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And for now - please look at those two charts below just to make an idea about the correlation between Dollar Index and Brent Crude Oil:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.13 10:03
The correlation between Dollar Index and Brent Crude Oil
There is good article describing the correlation between Dollar Index and Crude Oil so let's evaluation the situation related to those prices.
Currency Correlations, Part I
Currency Correlations, Part IIMFCS Currency Correlation Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5