Press review - page 206
STOXX 600 Retail MT: the upside prevails
268 is our pivot point.
Our preference: As long as 268 is not broken down, we favour an upmove with 333.73 and then 360 as next targets.
Alternative scenario: below 268 expect a drop to 227 and 218.
Comment: The RSI is around its neutrality area at 50%
Trend: ST rise; MT bullish.
Supports and resistances:
385 **
360 **
333.73 **
307 Last
268 **
227 ***
218 **
EURO STOXX Retail MT: the upside prevails
Our pivot point stands at 317.
Our preference: As long as 317 is not broken down, we favour an upmove with 400 and then 420 as next targets.
Alternative scenario: below 317 expect a drop to 289.5 and 242.
Comment: The RSI is around its neutrality area at 50%
Trend: ST rise; MT bullish.
Supports and resistances:
430 **
420 **
400 **
381 Last
317 **
289.5 **
242 **
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
newdigital, 2014.03.31 09:42
For Bitcoin Lessons In The History Of Failed Currencies
If someone were to perfect a flying car, governments around the world would be faced with a conundrum. Over the centuries humans have developed a transport system complete with quaint country streets, bustling six-lane highways, electronic toll booths and police officers to monitor it all. So should the powers that be try to fit the flying car into the current model or create a whole new scheme that allows the new technology to flourish?
A comparable question of positioning is the biggest challenge facing Bitcoin and other digital currencies, says Ed Moy former director of the United States Mint. In an interview earlier this year Moy said, “Government moves very slow and cautiously. Digital technology moves very quickly, so eventually the conflict is going to be crypto-currencies moving faster than what governments are comfortable with.”
On Tuesday the U.S. government took a step toward fitting Bitcoin into the existing monetary framework when the Internal Revenue Service issued a notice declaring that virtual currencies will be taxed as property. The IRS pointed out that while Bitcoin may operate like “real” money “it does not have legal tender status in any jurisdiction.” So if you exchange Bitcoin for a good and that good is worth more than what you paid for the Bitcoin you need to pay tax on the difference.
While payment systems tend to evolve, specific currencies have come and gone over the centuries. Take for example the Continental Dollar of early America. Writing by email from Mongolia Jack Weatherford, author of “The History of Money,” explained that Brits immigrating to the American colonies were not allowed to import British money. After failed attempts to use the Mexican silver dollar — there simply weren’t enough to finance a revolution — they started issuing paper dollars known as Continental Dollars.
“Like the Bitcoin, it was a revolutionary idea that got out of hand and the value of the dollars dropped drastically,” writes Weatherford. “After the revolution, the US abandoned paper money and returned to the use of coins. It took another century before the US government was able to create an effective paper money system.”
According to Benjamin Alsop, curator of the Citi Money Gallery at The British Museum, coins were first created about 2,200 years ago in modern Turkey, when people had already been tracking financial transactions in some way for about 2,000 years. These coins were created by some central authority as a way to standardize, but also brought control to the central authority. “I supposed that is one thing Bitcoin doesn’t do,” says Alsop.
Pax
Should price action for the USDCHF remain inside the 0.9020 to 0.9060 zone the following trade set-up is recommended:
Should price action for the USDCHF breakdown below 0.9020 the following trade set-up is recommended:
Should price action for the USDCHF breakout above 0.9060 the following trade set-up is recommended:
EURO STOXX Telecommunications MT: the upside prevails
270 is our pivot point.
Our preference: as long as 270 is support, the upside prevails.
Alternative scenario: below 270 expect a drop to 254 and 220.
Comment: Even though a continuation of the consolidation cannot be ruled out, its extent should be limited.
Trend: ST rise; MT bullish.
Supports and resistances:
410 **
377 ***
345 **
307 Last
270 ***
254 *
220 **
STOXX 600 Basic Resource MT: bounce
369 is our pivot point.
Our preference: As long as 369 is not broken down, we favour an upmove with 485 and then 543.5 as next targets.
Alternative scenario: below 369, expect a consolidation to 330 & 299.
Comment: The weekly indicators are bullish and call for further upside.
Trend: ST rise; MT bullish.
Supports and resistances:
593 *
543.5 ***
485 **
450 Last
369 ***
330 **
299 **
STOXX 600 Construction MT: the upside prevails
310 is our pivot point.
Our preference: As long as 310 is not broken down, we favour an upmove with 383 and then 418 as next targets.
Alternative scenario: below 310 expect a drop to 260 and 232.
Comment: The RSI is around its neutrality area at 50%
Trend: ST consolidation; MT bullish.
Supports and resistances:
432 **
418 **
383 **
340 Last
310 ***
260 **
232 **
STOXX 600 Telecom MT: the upside prevails
280 is our pivot point.
Our preference: As long as 280 is not broken down, we favour an upmove with 360 and then 375 as next targets.
Alternative scenario: below 280 expect a drop to 257 and 225.5.
Comment: The weekly indicators are bullish and call for further upside.
Trend: ST rise; MT bullish.
Supports and resistances:
391 **
375 **
360 **
297 Last
280 **
257 **
225.5 **
Please note you have to publish the source when posting external content. Thank you.