Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
GBPJPY Analaysis
mazennafee, 2014.07.29 07:07
Autocharts
GBPJPY Analaysis
mazennafee, 2014.07.29 11:32
Pivot: 173.35
Our preference: Short positions below 173.35 with targets @ 172.55 & 172.35 in extension.
Alternative scenario: Above 173.35 look for further upside with 173.75 & 174.1 as targets.
Comment: The pair remains within a bearish channel.
Supports and resistances:
174.1
173.75
173.35
172.9843 Last
172.55
172.35
171.9
GBPJPY Analaysis
mazennafee, 2014.07.29 11:53
Autochartist
GBPJPY Analaysis
mazennafee, 2014.07.29 11:55
Autochartist
H1 Time frame
GBPJPY Analaysis
mazennafee, 2014.07.29 11:58
Autochartist
30 min time frame
SSE Composite ST: continuation of the rebound.
Pivot: 2085
Our preference: Long positions above 2085 with targets @ 2210 & 2260 in extension.
Alternative scenario: Below 2085 look for further downside with 1985 & 1900 as targets.
Comment: The RSI is supported by a bullish trend line.
Supports and resistances:
2330
2260
2210
2178 Last
2085
1985
1900
Reckitt Benckiser ST: supported by a rising trend line
Our preference: As long as 4790 is not broken down, we favour an upmove with 5500 and then 5650 as next targets.
Alternative scenario: below 4790 expect a drop to 4500 and 4220.
Comment: The daily technical indicators are bullish and do not show any reversal signs.
Trend: ST decline; MT range.
Supports and resistances:
6000 ***
5650 **
5500 ***
5225.00 Last
4790 **
4500 ***
4220 **
Philips Electronics ST: the downside prevails
24.25 is our pivot point.
Our preference: As long as 24.25 is not broken up, we favour a down move with 22.1 and then 20.25 as next targets.
Alternative scenario: Only the upside breakout of 24.25 will invalidate our bearish scenario. In this case, a recovery should shape towards 25.85 at first, and then 28.25.
Comment: Daily indicators are mixed.
Trend: ST decline; MT range.
Supports and resistances:
28.25 ***
25.85 **
24.25 ***
23.555 Last
22.1 **
20.25 ***
19.6 *
Hongkong Land Holdings ST: under pressure.
Pivot: 6.92
Our preference: Short positions below 6.92 with targets @ 6.44 & 6.23 in extension.
Alternative scenario: Above 6.92 look for further upside with 7.19 & 7.4 as targets.
Comment: The RSI is bearish and calls for further decline.
Supports and resistances:
7.4
7.19
6.92
6.68 Last
6.44
6.23
6
Saipem ST: caution
18 is our pivot point.
Our preference: As long as 18 is not broken down, we favour an upmove with 20.95 and then 23 as next targets.
Alternative scenario: below 18 expect a drop to 16.5 and 14.81.
Comment: The daily technical indicators are mixed and are calling for caution.
Trend: ST rise; MT range.
Supports and resistances:
24.75 **
23 **
20.95 **
18.4700 Last
18 ***
16.5 **
14.81 **