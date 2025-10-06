Press review - page 204

GBPJPY Analaysis

mazennafee, 2014.07.29 11:32

Pivot: 173.35

Our preference: Short positions below 173.35 with targets @ 172.55 & 172.35 in extension.

Alternative scenario: Above 173.35 look for further upside with 173.75 & 174.1 as targets.

Comment: The pair remains within a bearish channel.

Supports and resistances:
174.1 
173.75 
173.35 
172.9843 Last
172.55 
172.35 
171.9 

 


 
 
 

SSE Composite ST: continuation of the rebound.

 Pivot: 2085


Our preference: Long positions above 2085 with targets @ 2210 & 2260 in extension.

Alternative scenario: Below 2085 look for further downside with 1985 & 1900 as targets.

Comment: The RSI is supported by a bullish trend line.

Supports and resistances:
2330 
2260 
2210 
2178 Last
2085 
1985 
1900 

 

 

Reckitt Benckiser ST: supported by a rising trend line

 Our preference: As long as 4790 is not broken down, we favour an upmove with 5500 and then 5650 as next targets.


Alternative scenario: below 4790 expect a drop to 4500 and 4220.

Comment: The daily technical indicators are bullish and do not show any reversal signs.

Trend: ST decline; MT range.

Supports and resistances:
6000 ***
5650 **
5500 ***
5225.00 Last
4790 **
4500 ***
4220 **

 

 

Philips Electronics ST: the downside prevails

 24.25 is our pivot point.


Our preference: As long as 24.25 is not broken up, we favour a down move with 22.1 and then 20.25 as next targets.

Alternative scenario: Only the upside breakout of 24.25 will invalidate our bearish scenario. In this case, a recovery should shape towards 25.85 at first, and then 28.25.

Comment: Daily indicators are mixed.

Trend: ST decline; MT range.

Supports and resistances:
28.25 ***
25.85 **
24.25 ***
23.555 Last
22.1 **
20.25 ***
19.6 *

 

 

Hongkong Land Holdings ST: under pressure.

 Pivot: 6.92


Our preference: Short positions below 6.92 with targets @ 6.44 & 6.23 in extension.

Alternative scenario: Above 6.92 look for further upside with 7.19 & 7.4 as targets.

Comment: The RSI is bearish and calls for further decline.

Supports and resistances:
7.4 
7.19 
6.92 
6.68 Last
6.44 
6.23 

 

 

Saipem ST: caution

 18 is our pivot point.


Our preference: As long as 18 is not broken down, we favour an upmove with 20.95 and then 23 as next targets.

Alternative scenario: below 18 expect a drop to 16.5 and 14.81.

Comment: The daily technical indicators are mixed and are calling for caution. 

Trend: ST rise; MT range.

Supports and resistances:
24.75 **
23 **
20.95 **
18.4700 Last
18 ***
16.5 **
14.81 **

 

