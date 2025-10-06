Press review - page 100
GBPUSD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for the British Pound: Bullish
USDJPY Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for Japanese Yen: Bullish
Forex Weekly Fundamentals March 3-7 (based on forexcrunch article)
The US dollar was generally on the back foot, with the euro emerging as the big winner. The all important ECB rate decision is one of four rate decisions and the Non-Farm Payrolls with their build up also stand out in a very busy week. These are the highlights of this week. Here is an outlook on the major events at hand.
EURUSD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for Euro: Bullish
Forex Fundamentals - Weekly outlook: March 3 - 7
The U.S. dollar ended the week lower against most of the other main currencies on Friday after data showed that U.S. fourth quarter growth was revised lower, adding to worries that the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of reductions to its stimulus program.
- Japan is to release data on capital spending. Australia
is to publish a report on company operating profits. China is to
produce data on service sector activity, as well as a revised reading on
the HSBC manufacturing index.
- The U.K. is to release
data on manufacturing activity and net lending to individuals, while
Switzerland is to publish its SVME index.
- In the euro
zone, Spain and Italy are to release data on manufacturing activity.
Meanwhile, ECB President Mario Draghi is to speak in the European
Parliament in Brussels.
- Canada is to produce data on raw material price inflation.
- The
U.S. is to release data on personal spending, while the Institute of
Supply Management is to release data on manufacturing activity.
Wednesday, March 5
- The RBA is to announce its benchmark interest rate and
publish its monetary policy statement, which outlines economic
conditions and the factors affecting the bank’s decision.
- Australia
is also to publish data on building approvals and the current account.
Japan is to produce a report on average cash earnings.
- In the euro zone, Spain is to release data on the change in the number of people unemployed.
- The U.K. is to release data on construction sector activity.
Thursday, March 6
- Australia is to publish data on fourth quarter gross
domestic product, the broadest indicator of economic activity and the
leading measure of the economy’s health.
- The euro zone
is to release data on retail sales, the government measure of consumer
spending, which accounts for the majority of overall economic activity.
Spain and Italy are to release data on service sector activity.
- The U.K. is to produce data on service sector activity, a leading indicator of economic health.
- The
BoC is to announce its benchmark interest rate and publish its monetary
policy statement, which outlines economic conditions and the factors
affecting the bank’s decision.
- The U.S. is to release
the ADP report on private sector job creation, which leads the
government’s nonfarm payrolls report by two days. Meanwhile, the ISM is
to publish a report service sector activity.
Friday, March 7
- Australia is to publish data on retail sales and the trade balance, the difference in value between imports and exports.
- Germany is to publish data on factory orders.
- The BoE is to announce its benchmark interest rate.
- Later
in the day, the ECB is to announce its benchmark interest rate. The
announcement is to be followed by a press conference with President
Mario Draghi.
- The U.S. is to publish the weekly report
on initial jobless claims and data on factory orders. Canada is to
publish a report on building permits and the Ivey PMI.
USD/JPY Fundamentals - weekly outlook: March 3 - 7
The dollar fell to two-week lows against the yen on Friday after data showed that U.S. fourth quarter growth was revised down, while concerns over tensions in Ukraine and a weaker Chinese yuan also supported safe haven demand for the yen.
- Japan is to release data on capital spending.
- The
U.S. is to release data on personal spending, while the Institute of
Supply Management is to release data on manufacturing activity.
- Japan is to produce a report on average cash earnings.
- The U.S. is to release the ADP report on private sector
job creation, which leads the government’s nonfarm payrolls report by
two days. Meanwhile, the ISM is to publish a report service sector
activity.
- The U.S. is to publish the weekly report on initial jobless claims and data on factory orders.
USD/CHF Fundamentals - weekly outlook: March 3 - 7
The dollar fell to more than one-year lows against the Swiss franc on Friday after data showed that U.S. fourth quarter growth was revised lower, while rising tensions in Ukraine and a weaker Chinese yuan also underpinned safe haven demand.
- Switzerland is to publish its SVME PMI.
- The
U.S. is to release data on personal spending, while the Institute of
Supply Management is to release data on manufacturing activity.
- The U.S. is to release the ADP report on private sector
job creation, which leads the government’s nonfarm payrolls report by
two days. Meanwhile, the ISM is to publish a report service sector
activity.
- The U.S. is to publish the weekly report on initial jobless claims and data on factory orders.
USD/CAD Fundamentals - weekly outlook: March 3 - 7
The Canadian dollar ended Friday’s session higher against the U.S. dollar, after data showed that the Canadian economy grew more than forecast in the final three months of 2013, while U.S. growth was revised lower.
- Canada is to produce data on raw material price inflation.
- The
U.S. is to release data on personal spending, while the Institute of
Supply Management is to release data on manufacturing activity.
- The BoC is to announce its benchmark interest rate and
publish its monetary policy statement, which outlines economic
conditions and the factors affecting the bank’s decision.
- The
U.S. is to release the ADP report on private sector job creation, which
leads the government’s nonfarm payrolls report by two days. Meanwhile,
the ISM is to publish a report service sector activity.
- The U.S. is to publish the weekly report on initial jobless claims and data on factory orders.
- Canada is to publish a report on building permits and the Ivey PMI.
AUD/USD Fundamentals - weekly outlook: March 3 - 7
The Australian dollar ended Friday’s session close to a four-week low against its U.S. counterpart, as lingering concerns over the health of China’s economy and a weakening Chinese Yuan dampened sentiment.
- Australia is to publish a report on company operating profits.
- China is to produce data on service sector activity, as well as a revised reading on the HSBC manufacturing index.
- The
U.S. is to release data on personal spending, while the Institute of
Supply Management is to release data on manufacturing activity.
- The RBA is to announce its benchmark interest rate and
publish its monetary policy statement, which outlines economic
conditions and the factors affecting the bank’s decision.
- Australia
is also to publish data on building approvals and the current account.
Japan is to produce a report on average cash earnings.
- Australia is to publish data on fourth quarter gross
domestic product, the broadest indicator of economic activity and the
leading measure of the economy’s health.
- The U.S. is to
release the ADP report on private sector job creation, which leads the
government’s nonfarm payrolls report by two days. Meanwhile, the ISM is
to publish a report service sector activity.
- Australia is to publish data on retail sales and the trade balance, the difference in value between imports and exports.
- The
U.S. is to publish the weekly report on initial jobless claims and data
on factory orders. Canada is to publish a report on building permits
and the Ivey PMI.
The New Zealand rose to a six-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, after data showed that U.S. fourth quarter growth was revised lower, adding to worries that the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of reductions to its stimulus program.
- The U.S. is to release data on personal spending, while
the Institute of Supply Management is to release data on manufacturing
activity.
- The U.S. is to release the ADP report on private sector
job creation, which leads the government’s nonfarm payrolls report by
two days. Meanwhile, the ISM is to publish a report service sector
activity.
- The U.S. is to publish the weekly report on initial jobless claims and data on factory orders.