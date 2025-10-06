Press review - page 205
Telecom Italia ST: the upside prevails
0.78 is our pivot point.
Our preference: As long as 0.78 is not broken down, we favour an upmove with 1.01 and then 1.1 as next targets.
Alternative scenario: below 0.78 expect a drop to 0.66 and 0.56.
Comment: The daily technical indicators are bearish but are close to supports.
Trend: ST rise; MT range.
Supports and resistances:
1.15 *
1.1 ***
1.01 **
0.8935 Last
0.78 ***
0.66 ***
0.56 **
Anglo American ST: the upside prevails
1415 is our pivot point.
Our preference: As long as 1415 is not broken down, we favour an upmove with 1675 and then 1745 as next targets.
Alternative scenario: below 1415 expect a drop to 1375 and 1318.
Comment: The daily technical indicators are bullish and call for a rise towards 1745 in the medium term.
Trend: ST rise; MT range.
Supports and resistances:
1830 **
1745 ***
1675 **
1646.9999 Last
1415 **
1375 **
1318 **
Daimler ST: under pressure
Our pivot point stands at 68.
Our preference: As long as 68 is support, we are bullish. In this case, the upside breakout of 68 will trigger a bullish acceleration towards 71.5.
Alternative scenario: below 68, expect 58 and 48.8 in extension
Comment: The daily technical indicators are reversing down and are advocating for a consolidation.
Trend: ST decline; MT range.
Supports and resistances:
75 **
71.5 ***
68 **
62.91 Last
60.9 ***
58 **
48.8 **
BMW ST: the upside prevails
85.8 is our pivot point.
Our preference: As long as 85.8 is not broken down, we favour an upmove with 96.1 and then 100 as next targets.
Alternative scenario: below 85.8 expect a drop to 82.75 and 78.1.
Comment: Even though a continuation of the consolidation cannot be ruled out, its extent should be limited.
Trend: ST rise; MT bullish.
Supports and resistances:
104 ***
100 **
96.1 **
92.43 Last
85.8 **
82.75 **
78.1 **
AstraZeneca ST: short term consolidation in place
Our pivot point stands at 3960.
Our preference: As long as 3960 is not broken down, we favour an upmove with 4900 and then 5080 as next targets.
Alternative scenario: a downside breakout of 3960 would open the way to 3720 and then to 3550.
Comment: Even though a continuation of the consolidation cannot be ruled out, its extent should be limited.
Trend: ST consolidation; MT bullish.
Supports and resistances:
5300 **
5080 **
4900 ***
4367.00 Last
3960 ***
3720 **
3550 **
Genfit ST: the RSI is overbought
Our pivot point is at 28.8.
Our preference: the upside prevails as long as 28.8 is support.
Alternative scenario: below 28.8, expect 25.5 and 23.6.
Comment: the RSI is above 70. It could mean either that the stock is in a lasting uptrend or just overbought and therefore bound to correct (look for bearish divergence in this case). The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at 28.51 and 26.15).
Supports and resistances:
41.8 **
39.8 *
37.9 **
35.9
31.9 last
30
28.8 **
25.5 *
23.6 **
Opera Software ST: the RSI is oversold
78.7 is our pivot point.
Our preference: the downside prevails as long as 78.7 is resistance.
Alternative scenario: the upside breakout of 78.7 would call for 83.3 and 86.
Comment: the RSI is below 30. It could either mean that the stock is in a lasting downtrend or just oversold and therefore bound to retrace (look for bullish divergence in this case). The MACD is below its signal line and negative. The configuration is negative. Moreover, the share stands below its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at 76.89 and 75.8).
Supports and resistances:
86 **
83.3 *
78.7 **
76.9
73.8 last
68.4
65.8 **
63.1 *
60.4 **
Greencore Group ST: the upside prevails as long as 264.25 is support
Our pivot point stands at 264.25.
Our preference: the upside prevails as long as 264.25 is support.
Alternative scenario: below 264.25, expect 249.5 and 241.
Comment: the RSI is above 50. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at 276.85 and 277.09).
Supports and resistances:
322.25 **
313.75 *
305 **
296
277.4 last
269.75
264.25 **
249.5 *
241 **
Partnership Assurance Group ST: the downside prevails as long as 129 is resistance
Our pivot point is at 129.
Our preference: the downside prevails as long as 129 is resistance.
Alternative scenario: above 129, look for 133 and 135.25.
Comment: the RSI is below its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is negative and below its signal line. The configuration is negative. Moreover, the stock is trading under both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at 128.21 and 127.78).
Supports and resistances:
135.25 **
133 *
129 **
127.25
125.5 last
119.5
117.25 **
114.75 *
112.5 **
Merlin Entertainments ST: the downside prevails as long as 358.25 is resistance
358.25 is our pivot point.
Our preference: the downside prevails as long as 358.25 is resistance.
Alternative scenario: the upside breakout of 358.25 would call for 371.25 and 379.
Comment: the RSI is below 50. The MACD is below its signal line and negative. The configuration is negative. Moreover, the share stands below its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at 354.06 and 355.96).
Supports and resistances:
379 **
371.25 *
358.25 **
353
345.6 last
329.25
321.25 **
313.75 *
305.75 **