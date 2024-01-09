Get Economic calendar

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Hi

I want to create EA to get news times.

I get history with:

CalendarValueHistory(newsHistory,startDate,endDate,NULL,"USD"))

and i get event info with:

CalendarEventById(newsHistory[0].event_id, event);


but event.name and time of news in history that i get is not match with calendar in forexfactory site: https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar

for example there is one news in 01.08 with importance of HIGH in history but there is not any high importance news in that date in forexfactory!

What it is wrong?

Forex Calendar | Forex Factory
Forex Calendar | Forex Factory
  • www.forexfactory.com
Anticipate market-moving events long before they happen with the internet's most forex-focused economic calendar.
 
Ali D32:

Hi

I want to create EA to get news times.

I get history with:

and i get event info with:


but event.name and time of news in history that i get is not match with calendar in forexfactory site: https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar

for example there is one news in 01.08 with importance of HIGH in history but there is not any high importance news in that date in forexfactory!

What it is wrong?

Nothing is wrong. These are simply two different calendars.

Actually, this is how a calendar publisher tries to distinguish them from other sources. You will find similar entries, like NFP, but also lots of different ones.


 
Dominik Egert #:
Nothing is wrong. These are simply two different calendars.

Actually, this is how a calendar publisher tries to distinguish them from other sources. You will find similar entries, like NFP, but also lots of different ones.


thank you for your attention.

how can i get news from forexfactory in ea?

[Deleted]  
Search codebase for forexfactory keyword.
 
Dominik Egert #:
Nothing is wrong. These are simply two different calendars.

Actually, this is how a calendar publisher tries to distinguish them from other sources. You will find similar entries, like NFP, but also lots of different ones.


Calendar inside mql5 does not have NFP even !!

[Deleted]  
Ali D32 #:

Calendar inside mql5 does not have NFP even !!

NFP is there:


 
Ali D32 #:

Calendar inside mql5 does not have NFP even !!

https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar/united-states/nonfarm-payrolls
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