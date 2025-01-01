- MathProbabilityDensityWeibull
- MathCumulativeDistributionWeibull
- MathQuantileWeibull
- MathRandomWeibull
- MathMomentsWeibull
MathRandomWeibull
Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of Weibull distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.
double MathRandomWeibull(
Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of Weibull distribution with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rweibull() in R.
bool MathRandomWeibull(
Parameters
a
[in] Parameter of the distribution (scale).
b
[in] Parameter of the distribution (shape).
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
data_count
[out] Amount of required data.
result[]
[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.