MathMomentsWeibull
Calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the Weibull distribution with the a and b parameters.
double MathMomentsWeibull(
Parameters
a
[in] Parameter of the distribution (scale).
b
[in] Parameter of the distribution (shape).
mean
[out] Variable to get the mean value.
variance
[out] Variable to get the variance.
skewness
[out] Variable to get the skewness.
kurtosis
[out] Variable to get the kurtosis.
error_code
[out] Variable to get the error code.
Return Value
Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.