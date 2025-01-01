DocumentationSections
Calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the Weibull distribution with the a and b parameters.

double  MathMomentsWeibull(
   const double  a,              // parameter of the distribution (shape)
   const double  b,              // parameter of the distribution (scale)
   double&       mean,           // variable for the mean
   double&       variance,       // variable for the variance  
   double&       skewness,       // variable for the skewness
   double&       kurtosis,       // variable for the kurtosis
   int&          error_code      // variable for the error code
   );

Parameters

a

[in]  Parameter of the distribution (scale).

b

[in]  Parameter of the distribution (shape).  

mean

[out]  Variable to get the mean value.

variance

[out]  Variable to get the variance.

skewness

[out]  Variable to get the skewness.

kurtosis

[out]  Variable to get the kurtosis.

error_code

[out]  Variable to get the error code.

Return Value

Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.