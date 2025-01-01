- MathProbabilityDensityWeibull
MathQuantileWeibull
For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse Weibull distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.
double MathQuantileWeibull(
For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse Weibull distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.
double MathQuantileWeibull(
For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse Weibull distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qweibull() in R.
double MathQuantileWeibull(
For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse Weibull distribution function with the a and b parameters. In case of error it returns false.
bool MathQuantileWeibull(
Parameters
probability
[in] Probability value of random variable.
probability[]
[in] Array with probability values of random variable.
a
[in] Parameter of the distribution (scale).
b
[in] Parameter of the distribution (shape).
tail
[in] Flag of calculation, if false, then calculation is performed for 1.0-probability.
log_mode
[in] Flag of calculation, if log_mode=true, calculation is performed for Exp(probability).
error_code
[out] Variable to get the error code.
result[]
[out] Array with values of quantiles.