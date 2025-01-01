MathRandomNoncentralT

Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of noncentral Student's t-distribution with the nu and delta parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomNoncentralT(

const double nu,

const double delta,

int& error_code

);

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of noncentral Student's t-distribution with the nu and delta parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rt() in R.

bool MathRandomNoncentralT(

const double nu,

const double delta,

const int data_count,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

nu

[in] Parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).

delta

[in] Noncentrality parameter.

error_code

[out] Variable to store the error code.

data_count

[out] Amount of required data.

result[]

[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.