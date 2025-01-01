MathQuantileNoncentralT

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse noncentral Student's t-distribution function with the nu and delta parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileNoncentralT(

const double probability,

const double nu,

const double delta,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

int& error_code

);

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse noncentral Student's t-distribution function with the nu and delta parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileNoncentralT(

const double probability,

const double nu,

const double delta,

int& error_code

);

For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse noncentral Student's t-distribution function with the nu and delta parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qt() in R.

double MathQuantileNoncentralT(

const double& probability[],

const double nu,

const double delta,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

double& result[]

);

For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse noncentral Student's t-distribution function with the nu and delta parameters. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileNoncentralT(

const double& probability[],

const double nu,

const double delta,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

probability

[in] Probability value of random variable.

probability[]

[in] Array with probability values of random variable.

nu

[in] Parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).

delta

[in] Noncentrality parameter.

tail

[in] Flag of calculation, if false, then calculation is performed for 1.0-probability.

log_mode

[in] Flag of calculation, if log_mode=true, calculation is performed for Exp(probability).

error_code

[out] Variable to get the error code.

result[]

[out] Array with values of quantiles.