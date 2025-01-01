- MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralT
MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralT
Calculates the probability distribution function of noncentral Student's t-distribution with the nu and delta parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.
double MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralT(
Calculates the probability distribution function of noncentral Student's t-distribution with the nu and delta parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.
double MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralT(
Calculates the probability distribution function of noncentral Student's t-distribution with the nu and delta parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the pt() in R.
bool MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralT(
Calculates the probability distribution function of noncentral Student's t-distribution with the nu and delta parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.
bool MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralT(
Parameters
x
[in] Value of random variable.
x[]
[in] Array with the values of random variable.
nu
[in] Parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).
delta
[in] Noncentrality parameter.
tail
[in] Flag of calculation. If true, then the probability of random variable not exceeding x is calculated.
log_mode
[in] Flag to calculate the logarithm of the value. If log_mode=true, then the natural logarithm of the probability is calculated.
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
result[]
[out] Array for values of the probability function.