DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsNoncentral t-distributionMathMomentsNoncentralT 

MathMomentsNoncentralT

Calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the noncentral Student's t-distribution with the nu and delta parameters.

double  MathMomentsNoncentralT(
   const double  nu,             // parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom)
   const double  delta,          // noncentrality parameter
   double&       mean,           // variable for the mean
   double&       variance,       // variable for the variance  
   double&       skewness,       // variable for the skewness
   double&       kurtosis,       // variable for the kurtosis
   int&          error_code      // variable for the error code
   );

Parameters

nu

[in]   Parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).

delta

[in]   Noncentrality parameter.

mean

[out]  Variable to get the mean value.

variance

[out]  Variable to get the variance.

skewness

[out]  Variable to get the skewness.

kurtosis

[out]  Variable to get the kurtosis.

error_code

[out]  Variable to get the error code.

Return Value

Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.