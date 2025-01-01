MathRandomNoncentralChiSquare

Generates a pseudorandom variable distributed according to the law of noncentral chi-squared distribution with the nu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathRandomNoncentralChiSquare(

const double nu,

const double sigma,

int& error_code

);

Generates pseudorandom variables distributed according to the law of noncentral chi-squared distribution with the nu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the rchisq() in R.

bool MathRandomNoncentralChiSquare(

const double nu,

const double sigma,

const int data_count,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

nu

[in] Parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).

sigma

[in] Noncentrality parameter.

error_code

[out] Variable to store the error code.

data_count

[out] Amount of required data.

result[]

[out] Array to obtain the values of pseudorandom variables.