MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralChiSquare
Calculates the value of the probability density function of noncentral chi-squared distribution with the nu and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.
|
double MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralChiSquare(
|
Calculates the value of the probability density function of noncentral chi-squared distribution with the nu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dchisq() in R.
|
bool MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralChiSquare(
Calculates the value of the probability density function of noncentral chi-squared distribution with the nu parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.
|
bool MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralChiSquare(
Parameters
x
[in] Value of random variable.
x[]
[in] Array with the values of random variable.
nu
[in] Parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).
sigma
[in] Noncentrality parameter.
log_mode
[in] Flag to calculate the logarithm of the value. If log_mode=true, then the natural logarithm of the probability density is returned.
error_code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
result[]
[out] Array for values of the probability density function.