MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralChiSquare

Calculates the value of the probability density function of noncentral chi-squared distribution with the nu and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralChiSquare(

const double x,

const double nu,

const double sigma,

const bool log_mode,

int& error_code

);

double MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralChiSquare(

const double x,

const double nu,

const double sigma,

int& error_code

);

Calculates the value of the probability density function of noncentral chi-squared distribution with the nu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the dchisq() in R.

bool MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralChiSquare(

const double& x[],

const double nu,

const double sigma,

const bool log_mode,

double& result[]

);

Calculates the value of the probability density function of noncentral chi-squared distribution with the nu parameter for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathProbabilityDensityNoncentralChiSquare(

const double& x[],

const double nu,

const double sigma,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

x

[in] Value of random variable.

x[]

[in] Array with the values of random variable.

nu

[in] Parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).

sigma

[in] Noncentrality parameter.

log_mode

[in] Flag to calculate the logarithm of the value. If log_mode=true, then the natural logarithm of the probability density is returned.

error_code

[out] Variable to store the error code.

result[]

[out] Array for values of the probability density function.