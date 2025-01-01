MathQuantileNoncentralChiSquare

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse noncentral chi-squared distribution function with the nu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileNoncentralChiSquare(

const double probability,

const double nu,

const double sigma,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

int& error_code

);

For the specified probability, the function calculates the value of inverse noncentral chi-squared distribution function with the nu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathQuantileNoncentralChiSquare(

const double probability,

const double nu,

const double sigma,

int& error_code

);

For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse noncentral chi-squared distribution function with the nu and sigma parameters. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the qchisq() in R.

double MathQuantileNoncentralChiSquare(

const double& probability[],

const double nu,

const double sigma,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

double& result[]

);

For the specified probability[] array of probability values, the function calculates the value of inverse noncentral chi-squared distribution function. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathQuantileNoncentralChiSquare(

const double& probability[],

const double nu,

const double sigma,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

probability

[in] Probability value of random variable.

probability[]

[in] Array with probability values of random variable.

nu

[in] Parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).

sigma

[in] Noncentrality parameter.

tail

[in] Flag of calculation, if false, then calculation is performed for 1.0-probability.

log_mode

[in] Flag of calculation, if log_mode=true, calculation is performed for Exp(probability).

error_code

[out] Variable to get the error code.

result[]

[out] Array with values of quantiles.