MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralChiSquare

Calculates the probability distribution function of noncentral chi-squared distribution with the nu and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralChiSquare(

const double x,

const double nu,

const double sigma,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

int& error_code

);

Calculates the probability distribution function of noncentral chi-squared distribution with the nu and sigma parameters for a random variable x. In case of error it returns NaN.

double MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralChiSquare(

const double x,

const double nu,

const double sigma,

int& error_code

);

Calculates the probability distribution function of noncentral chi-squared distribution with the nu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false. Analog of the pchisq() in R.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralChiSquare(

const double& x[],

const double nu,

const double sigma,

const bool tail,

const bool log_mode,

double& result[]

);

Calculates the probability distribution function of noncentral chi-squared distribution with the nu and sigma parameters for an array of random variables x[]. In case of error it returns false.

bool MathCumulativeDistributionNoncentralChiSquare(

const double& x[],

const double nu,

const double sigma,

double& result[]

);

Parameters

x

[in] Value of random variable.

x[]

[in] Array with the values of random variable.

nu

[in] Parameter of distribution (number of degrees of freedom).

sigma

[in] Noncentrality parameter.

tail

[in] Flag of calculation. If true, then the probability of random variable not exceeding x is calculated.

log_mode

[in] Flag to calculate the logarithm of the value. If log_mode=true, then the natural logarithm of the probability is calculated.

error_code

[out] Variable to store the error code.

result[]

[out] Array for values of the probability function.