MathMomentsHypergeometric
m,n 및 k 매개변수를 사용하여 초기하 분포의 처음 네 모멘트에 대한 이론적 수치 값을 계산합니다.
double MathMomentsHypergeometric(
매개변수
m
[in] 총 개체 수(정수).
k
[in] 요구되는 특성을 가진 개체 수(정수).
n
[in] 개체 그리기 수(정수).
mean
[out] 평균 값을 가져올 변수.
variance
[out] 분산을 가져올 변수.
skewness
[out] 왜도를 가져올 변수.
kurtosis
[out] 첨도를 가져올 변수.
error_code
[out] 오류 코드를 가져올 변수.
값 반환
모멘트 계산에 성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.