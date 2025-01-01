Sugeno system

Sugeno fuzzy logic system is one of the two basic types of fuzzy systems. Output variable values are set as a linear combination of input variables.

Description

Unlike the Mamdani rule, an input variable value is set by a linear function from entries rather than by a fuzzy term. Fuzzy logic rule for the Sugeno algorithm can be described as follows:

where:

X = (X1, X2, X3 ... Xn) — vector of input variables;

Y — output variable;

a = (a1, a2, a3 ... an) — vector of input variable values;

b = (b1, b2, b3 ... bn) — free term ratio in the linear function for an output value

W — rule weight.

Note

This notation symbolically indicates that each rule has a weight W; it is not a literal mathematical expression.

Class methods

Class method Description Calculate Calculates a fuzzy inference for the system CreateSugenoFunction Creates a linear Sugeno function for the system. EmptyRule Creates an empty fuzzy Sugeno rule based on the current system. Output Gets the list of fuzzy Sugeno output variables. OutputByName Gets a fuzzy Sugeno output variable by a specified name. ParseRule Creates a fuzzy Sugeno rule based on a specified line. Rules Returns the list of fuzzy rules.