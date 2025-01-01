DocumentationSections
Sugeno system

Sugeno fuzzy logic system is one of the two basic types of fuzzy systems. Output variable values are set as a linear combination of input variables.

Description

Unlike the Mamdani rule, an input variable value is set by a linear function from entries rather than by a fuzzy term. Fuzzy logic rule for the Sugeno algorithm can be described as follows:

fuzzy_sugeno_rule

where:

  • X = (X1, X2, X3 ... Xn) — vector of input variables;
  • Y — output variable;
  • a = (a1, a2, a3 ... an) — vector of input variable values;
  • b = (b1, b2, b3 ... bn) — free term ratio in the linear function for an output value
  • W — rule weight.

Note

This notation symbolically indicates that each rule has a weight W; it is not a literal mathematical expression.

 

Class methods

Class method  

Description

Calculate

Calculates a fuzzy inference for the system

CreateSugenoFunction

Creates a linear Sugeno function for the system.

EmptyRule

Creates an empty fuzzy Sugeno rule based on the current system.

Output

Gets the list of fuzzy Sugeno output variables.

OutputByName

Gets a fuzzy Sugeno output variable by a specified name.

ParseRule

Creates a fuzzy Sugeno rule based on a specified line.

Rules

Returns the list of fuzzy rules.

Methods inherited from class CGenericFuzzySystem

Input, AndMethod, AndMethod, OrMethod, OrMethod, InputByName, Fuzzify