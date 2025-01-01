Sugeno system
Sugeno fuzzy logic system is one of the two basic types of fuzzy systems. Output variable values are set as a linear combination of input variables.
Description
Unlike the Mamdani rule, an input variable value is set by a linear function from entries rather than by a fuzzy term. Fuzzy logic rule for the Sugeno algorithm can be described as follows:
where:
- X = (X1, X2, X3 ... Xn) — vector of input variables;
- Y — output variable;
- a = (a1, a2, a3 ... an) — vector of input variable values;
- b = (b1, b2, b3 ... bn) — free term ratio in the linear function for an output value
- W — rule weight.
Note
This notation symbolically indicates that each rule has a weight W; it is not a literal mathematical expression.
Class methods
|
Class method
|
Description
|
Calculates a fuzzy inference for the system
|
Creates a linear Sugeno function for the system.
|
Creates an empty fuzzy Sugeno rule based on the current system.
|
Gets the list of fuzzy Sugeno output variables.
|
Gets a fuzzy Sugeno output variable by a specified name.
|
Creates a fuzzy Sugeno rule based on a specified line.
|
Returns the list of fuzzy rules.
|
Methods inherited from class CGenericFuzzySystem
Input, AndMethod, AndMethod, OrMethod, OrMethod, InputByName, Fuzzify