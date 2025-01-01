CreateSugenoFunction
Creates a linear Sugeno function for the system.
|
CLinearSugenoFunction* CreateSugenoFunction(
Parameters
name
[in] Function name.
coeffs[]
[in] Function ratios.
Return Value
Linear Sugeno function.
Note
The size of the ratio array may be equal to a number of inputs or exceed that number by one. In the first case, the free term of the Sugeno linear function is equal to zero, while in the second case, it is equal to the last ratio.
