CreateSugenoFunction

Creates a linear Sugeno function for the system.

CLinearSugenoFunction* CreateSugenoFunction(

const string name,

const double& coeffs[]

)

Parameters

name

[in] Function name.

coeffs[]

[in] Function ratios.

Return Value

Linear Sugeno function.

Note

The size of the ratio array may be equal to a number of inputs or exceed that number by one. In the first case, the free term of the Sugeno linear function is equal to zero, while in the second case, it is equal to the last ratio.

CLinearSugenoFunction* CreateSugenoFunction(

const string name,

CList*& coeffs,

const double constValue

)

