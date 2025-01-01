DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCKeyValuePair<TKey,TValue>Compare 

Compare

Compares the current key/value pair to the specified one.

int Compare(
   CKeyValuePair<TKeyTValue>*  pair     // the pair to compare
   );

Parameters

*pair

[in]  The pair to compare.

Return Value

Returns a number that expresses the ratio of the current and passed key-value pairs:

  • if the result is less than zero, the current key/value pair is less than the passed one
  • if the result is zero, the current key/value pair is equal to than the passed one
  • if the result is greater than zero, the current key/value pair is greater than the passed one

Note

Key/value pairs are compared based on their keys.