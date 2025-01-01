Compare
Compares the current key/value pair to the specified one.
int Compare(
Parameters
*pair
[in] The pair to compare.
Return Value
Returns a number that expresses the ratio of the current and passed key-value pairs:
- if the result is less than zero, the current key/value pair is less than the passed one
- if the result is zero, the current key/value pair is equal to than the passed one
- if the result is greater than zero, the current key/value pair is greater than the passed one
Note
Key/value pairs are compared based on their keys.