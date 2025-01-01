Compare

Compares the current key/value pair to the specified one.

int Compare(

CKeyValuePair<TKeyTValue>* pair

);

Parameters

*pair

[in] The pair to compare.

Return Value

Returns a number that expresses the ratio of the current and passed key-value pairs:

if the result is less than zero, the current key/value pair is less than the passed one

if the result is zero, the current key/value pair is equal to than the passed one

if the result is greater than zero, the current key/value pair is greater than the passed one

Note

Key/value pairs are compared based on their keys.