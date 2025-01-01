文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库通用数据集CKeyValuePair<TKey,TValue> 

CKeyValuePair<TKey, TValue>

CKeyValuePair<TKey,TValue>类实施键/值对。

描述

CKeyValuePair<TKey,TValue>类实施处理键/值对中的键和值的方法。

声明

   template<typename TKey, typename TValue>
   class CKeyValuePair : public IComparable<CKeyValuePair<TKey,TValue>*>

标题

   #include <Generic\HashMap.mqh>

继承体系

  IEqualityComparable

      IComparable

          CKeyValuePair

类方法

方法

描述

Key

获得和设置键/值对的键

Value

获得和设置键/值对的值

Clone

创建键和值等于当前键和值的新键/值对

Compare

比较当前键/值对和指定键/值对

Equals

检查当前键/值对与指定键/值对是否相等

HashCode

基于键/值对计算散列值
Key