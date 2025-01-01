MQL5参考标准程序库通用数据集CKeyValuePair<TKey,TValue> KeyValueCloneCompareEqualsHashCode CKeyValuePair<TKey, TValue> CKeyValuePair<TKey,TValue>类实施键/值对。 描述 CKeyValuePair<TKey,TValue>类实施处理键/值对中的键和值的方法。 声明 template<typename TKey, typename TValue> class CKeyValuePair : public IComparable<CKeyValuePair<TKey,TValue>*> 标题 #include <Generic\HashMap.mqh> 继承体系 IEqualityComparable IComparable CKeyValuePair 类方法 方法 描述 Key 获得和设置键/值对的键 Value 获得和设置键/值对的值 Clone 创建键和值等于当前键和值的新键/值对 Compare 比较当前键/值对和指定键/值对 Equals 检查当前键/值对与指定键/值对是否相等 HashCode 基于键/值对计算散列值 Value Key