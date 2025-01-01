Mathematical functions

The following mathematical functions can be applied to matrices and vectors: MathAbs, MathArccos, MathArcsin, MathArctan, MathCeil, MathCos, MathExp, MathFloor, MathLog, MathLog10, MathMod, MathPow, MathRound, MathSin, MathSqrt, MathTan, MathExpm1, MathLog1p, MathArccosh, MathArcsinh, MathArctanh, MathCosh, MathSinh, MathTanh. Such operations imply element-wise processing of matrices and vectors.

For MathMod and MathPow, the second element can be either a scalar or a matrix/vector of the appropriate size.