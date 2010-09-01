Join our fan page
Price Distribution - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 23692
Kevin Kurka, Kurkafund.com
Numeric representation of how many times each price occurred during a given period. Prints the number of occurrences at each price level within the given time.
Recommendations:
- Use it in an EA to determine support and resistance levels
- Can be used for weighted Mean revisions.
