CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AutoFib TradeZones - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Benjamin Joshua Nash
Views:
106790
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

AutoFib TradeZones

This is a mod of AutoFibo by zenhop.

Use it for range trading or breakouts as the image shows. Either use a period value for auto retracing or the Start and End lines to place it where you want. Colors are customizable.

The signals were added to illustrate how to use it.



More indicators at www.fxtools.info
earlyTopProrate earlyTopProrate

This EA is based on daily highs and lows and the relationship to each other.

Double Zero EA Double Zero EA

Double zero cross level is the signal to open position and/or close.Settings for H4 TF.

HML Family HML Family

Get the High Median and Low values of each timeframe, use them all or one at a time, pick a specific one it is up to you and your needs. The family of indicators will be here for your use

Doji Hunter Doji Hunter

This indicator is a spin off of the Doji Reader 2 found in the code base. I have made several changes such as it is now capable of being used in code for coding use, not just as a visual indicator. I also took out several un-needed code that was redunda