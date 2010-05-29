Watch how to download trading robots for free
iTrendLinesBreak - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Published:
Updated:
Трендовые линии строятся по зигзагу (можно задать цвет первому буферу индикатора и увидеть зигзаг). Возможно задавать допустимый угол наклона линий. При пересчении линии ценой отображается стрелка. Возможны два режима: показывать только одно пересечение на одну линию и показывать все пересечения.
Параметры:
- HLPeriod - Параметр зигзага аналогичный параметру ExtDepth индикатора ZigZag;
- MinHeight - Минимальная высота отрезка зигзага по вертикали (в пунктах);
- OneCross - Только одно пересечение на одну линию. После пересечения отображается стрелка, а линия перестает отображаться;
- AngFrom - Минимальный наклон линий в пунктах на бар (для поддержу, для сопротивленй будет наоборот симметрично);
- Cone - Диапазон допустимого наклона (ширина конуса в который может попадать линия).
