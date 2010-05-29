CodeBaseSections
Indicators

iTrendLinesBreak - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Dmitry Fedoseev
Published:
Updated:
Трендовые линии строятся по зигзагу (можно задать цвет первому буферу индикатора и увидеть зигзаг). Возможно задавать допустимый угол наклона линий. При пересчении линии ценой отображается стрелка. Возможны два режима: показывать только одно пересечение на одну линию и показывать все пересечения.

Параметры:

  • HLPeriod - Параметр зигзага аналогичный параметру ExtDepth индикатора ZigZag;
  • MinHeight - Минимальная высота отрезка зигзага по вертикали (в пунктах);
  • OneCross - Только одно пересечение на одну линию. После пересечения отображается стрелка, а линия перестает отображаться;
  • AngFrom - Минимальный наклон линий в пунктах на бар (для поддержу, для сопротивленй будет наоборот симметрично);
  • Cone - Диапазон допустимого наклона (ширина конуса в который может попадать линия).
