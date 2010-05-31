Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
!_Spread_Hi_Lo.mq4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 36072
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A Day Hi Lo.
Image:
iTrendLinesBreak
Прорыв трендовых линий10 Point 3 v005 enhanced Expert Advisor
In this field give a brief description of your script (1-2 sentences).
Drag and Drop Support and Resistance "segment lines" with color differentiation
Draw several resistance and support lines as a "little segment line", differentiating the color of both types of lineProgressive Grid Positionning System (Entry and Exit)
This systems allows you to progressively enter and exit the market. You define the amount you want to risk (%) and it calculates automatically the different levels of entering and exiting the market according to the amount of levels you have defined.