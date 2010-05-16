Watch how to download trading robots for free
Wavy Dash Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
http://pipswanted.com
Green lines mean - buy, red signalize sell. Indicator is based on Gann method.
Here is the code:
for(int i=Bars-Back;i>=0;i--) { if(Close[i]>iMA(Symbol(),0,Back,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,i)) { one=1; } else { if(Close[i]<iMA(Symbol(),0,Back,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,i)) one=-1; else one=0; } if(one!=0) { two=one; } if(two==-1) { double a = iMA(Symbol(),0,Back,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_HIGH,i+1) - iClose(Symbol(), 0 ,i+2); red[i] = (iClose(Symbol(), 0 ,i) - a); } else { double b = iClose(Symbol(), 0 ,i+2) - iMA(Symbol(),0,Back,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_LOW,i+1); green[i] = (iClose(Symbol(), 0 ,i) + b); } }
For more ideas and informations visit:
- http://pipswanted.com
- If you have any questions or problems with trading ask here http://tradersqa.com
