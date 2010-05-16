CodeBaseSections
Wavy Dash Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

WavyDash.mq4
Author:

http://pipswanted.com

Green lines mean - buy, red signalize sell. Indicator is based on Gann method.



Here is the code:

for(int i=Bars-Back;i>=0;i--)
{
      if(Close[i]>iMA(Symbol(),0,Back,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,i))
      {
         one=1;
      }   
      else
      {
         if(Close[i]<iMA(Symbol(),0,Back,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,i))
            one=-1;
         else
            one=0;
      }
      if(one!=0)
      {
         two=one;
      }   
      if(two==-1)
      {
         double a = iMA(Symbol(),0,Back,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_HIGH,i+1) - iClose(Symbol(), 0 ,i+2);
         red[i] = (iClose(Symbol(), 0 ,i) - a); 
      }
      else
      {
         double b = iClose(Symbol(), 0 ,i+2) - iMA(Symbol(),0,Back,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_LOW,i+1);
         green[i] = (iClose(Symbol(), 0 ,i) + b);
      }
}

For more ideas and informations visit:

