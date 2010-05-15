Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Load Server History - script for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 19542
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This is a script to load the history at the server. Most of the Using, is for testing the Expert Advisor, Need more data to test!
1. But reminder to set the option at 1:
2. Set the Max Bars in History = 9999999999999999999999999999. Set the Max Bars in Chart = 99999999999999999999999999.
3. Click you need to load at server. Unclick to unlike symbol.
Note
If fail to Load at no error!
- try Pass F3
- then delete the value "glSymbolHandle"
- then try again!
this is new version! but I have been forget What is the Update!
Sorry! Sorry! Sorry!
Thank You!
Wave PowerChange your pending order PRICE, SL or TP by just drag and drop a script
This script allow you to modify the price, the Stop Loss or take profit or a pending order by just point and drop a script
Indicator draw green and red lines similar to wavy dash. Green is a buy signal, red is a sell signal.Script opening orders
Script opening orders with specified Magic Number