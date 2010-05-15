CodeBaseSections
Load Server History - script for MetaTrader 4

Lam K
19542
(2)
This is a script to load the history at the server. Most of the Using, is for testing the Expert Advisor, Need more data to test!

1. But reminder to set the option at 1:

2. Set the Max Bars in History = 9999999999999999999999999999. Set the Max Bars in Chart = 99999999999999999999999999.

symbol

3. Click you need to load at server. Unclick to unlike symbol.

var

Note

If fail to Load at no error!

  • try Pass F3
  • then delete the value "glSymbolHandle"
  • then try again!

this is new version! but I have been forget What is the Update!

Sorry! Sorry! Sorry!

Thank You!

