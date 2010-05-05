CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Multi function price indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

FxGeek
Views:
17460
Published:
Updated:
Paires_V_5.mq4 (7.87 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author:

Damien

Following this code: 16 indicators in 1
16 indicators in 1 16 indicators in 1

Indicators Multi pairs and multi-functions

SVS_Oscillator SVS_Oscillator

The Variant of the oscillator. Entry on change the sign (intersection 0 axise ) . It Is Painted depending on positions of the indicator for 0 axises (+or-) for two senior periods to the current. The Example: m1 red if m5+ m15- , м1 crimson if m5+ m15+.

3 Simple Scripts 3 Simple Scripts

3 Scripts to simplify scalper operations. The scripts puts new OrderBuy, new OrderSell or CloseAllPositiveOrder.

Nevalyashka_BreakdownLevel Nevalyashka_BreakdownLevel

Continuing the theme "tumbler. Trade in breakdown rates timing.