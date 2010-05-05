CodeBaseSections
16 indicators in 1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

FxGeek
Author:

Damien

http://wallstreetfx.comze.com/

1. Price indicator
This tool is made of candles. It is supplied with:
  • The parabolic SAR
  • Bollinger-bands
  • 4 Moving Averages
Each indicator can be activated or not will the optional true / false.
The options "price" is "ma_style" are valid for four moving averages. In the option price must note your preference as well and capitalized:
  • CLOSE
  • HIGH
  • LOW
  • OPEN
  • TYPICAL
  • MEDIAN
  • WEIGHTED
In the "ma_style" it should be noted and your preferences and uppercase:
  • EMA
  • SMA
  • SMOOT
  • LWMA

Indicator in separate window:

  • CCI = CCI
  • RSI = RSI
  • Deviation standart = STDEV
  • MACD = MACD
  • Stochastique = STO
  • Bull = BULL
  • Bear = BEAR
  • on balance volume = OBV
  • momentum = MOM
  • AO = AO
  • AC = AC
  • Money flow index = MFI
  • average true range = ATR
  • Osma = OSMA
  • ADX =ADX
  • force = FORCE
You can choose the type of price used in calculating the indicator and the type of moving averages, your preferences are noted in the same manner as the price indicator.

It is possible to choose the style of the indicator in the "style", 3 types are available, they should note the following in block letters
  • histogram = HISTO
  • line = LIGNE
  • dot= POINT
I'm sorry if my explanations are incomprehensible, this is an automatic translation, I'm French.

Good test and good trades ;)
