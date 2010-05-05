Watch how to download trading robots for free
16 indicators in 1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Views:
47015
Rating:
-
Published:
Updated:
Author:
Damien
http://wallstreetfx.comze.com/
This tool is made of candles. It is supplied with:
- The parabolic SAR
- Bollinger-bands
- 4 Moving Averages
The options "price" is "ma_style" are valid for four moving averages. In the option price must note your preference as well and capitalized:
- CLOSE
- HIGH
- LOW
- OPEN
- TYPICAL
- MEDIAN
- WEIGHTED
- EMA
- SMA
- SMOOT
- LWMA
Indicator in separate window:
- CCI = CCI
- RSI = RSI
- Deviation standart = STDEV
- MACD = MACD
- Stochastique = STO
- Bull = BULL
- Bear = BEAR
- on balance volume = OBV
- momentum = MOM
- AO = AO
- AC = AC
- Money flow index = MFI
- average true range = ATR
- Osma = OSMA
- ADX =ADX
- force = FORCE
It is possible to choose the style of the indicator in the "style", 3 types are available, they should note the following in block letters
- histogram = HISTO
- line = LIGNE
- dot= POINT
Good test and good trades ;)
