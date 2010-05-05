Author:

Damien

http://wallstreetfx.comze.com/



1. Price indicator





This tool is made of candles. It is supplied with:



The parabolic SAR

Bollinger-bands

4 Moving Averages

Each indicator can be activated or not will the optional true / false.

The options "price" is "ma_style" are valid for four moving averages. In the option price must note your preference as well and capitalized:



CLOSE

HIGH

LOW

OPEN

TYPICAL

MEDIAN

WEIGHTED

In the "ma_style" it should be noted and your preferences and uppercase:



EMA

SMA

SMOOT

LWMA



Indicator in separate window:



CCI = CCI

RSI = RSI

Deviation standart = STDEV

MACD = MACD

Stochastique = STO

Bull = BULL

Bear = BEAR

on balance volume = OBV

momentum = MOM

AO = AO

AC = AC

Money flow index = MFI

average true range = ATR

Osma = OSMA

ADX =ADX

force = FORCE

You can choose the type of price used in calculating the indicator and the type of moving averages, your preferences are noted in the same manner as the price indicator.



It is possible to choose the style of the indicator in the "style", 3 types are available, they should note the following in block letters



histogram = HISTO

line = LIGNE

dot= POINT