KoliEr Li (http://kolier.li)

KoliEr Bands give you a step by step view for support and resistant levels.

If Bollinger Bands is Batman, KoliEr Bands is Robin.

Use them together.

Red and solid lines is KoliEr Bands.

Blue and dot lines is Bollinger Bands

Logic:

Use the average value of the highest and lowest price from the period bar to now as Center Line.

Upper and Lower bands are Deviation of close price.









