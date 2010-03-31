CodeBaseSections
Indicators

WoodiesCCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ken Wood (Woodie)
Published by:
Dmitry Voronkov
Views:
18157
Rating:
(29)
Published:
Updated:
woodiescci.mq5 (10.19 KB)
The details about the Woodies CCI strategy can be found at site of Ken Wood (Woodie).

WoodiesCCI

Time period of the indicator can be specified in the input parameters:


If you have found errors, please post messages at Forum.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/92

