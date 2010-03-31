Watch how to download trading robots for free
WoodiesCCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Dmitry Voronkov
- Views:
- 18157
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
The details about the Woodies CCI strategy can be found at site of Ken Wood (Woodie).
Time period of the indicator can be specified in the input parameters:
If you have found errors, please post messages at Forum.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/92
